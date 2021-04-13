Electioneering leads to TN political leaders infected with COVID-19

​IANS

Chennai

The death of Congress candidate from Srivilliputhur constituency in Tamil Nadu P S W Madhava Rao and BJP leader from Aruvarakurshi constituency, K Annamalai testing positive for Covid triggered a debate about the political leaders getting infected while on the campaign trail in the middle of the raging pandemic.

Most of the leaders got infected with the virus following their public interaction without taking much precaution.

K S Alagiri, Tamil Nadu state president of the Congress who was infected with the virus, speaking to IANS said, “Political leaders cannot do anything, our party workers and functionaries flock towards us and we cannot keep them at a distance citing Covid protocols. But the main culprit, I feel, is the selfie culture as people tend to click selfies with us and request us to remove the masks. This is dangerous.” Alagiri was one of the several senior leaders who were infected with Covid 19 including DMK leaders Kanimozhi and

Duraimurugan.

Duraimurgan who is the general secretary of the DMK and the party’s candidate from Katpadi assembly constituency, while speaking to IANS said, “Political leaders have to interact with the public and beyond a point we may not be able to maintain all the protocols. We are amidst the people and are working for them. Political

leaders don’t have a life beyond the public and sometimes we have to face this and I got infected with Covid during the

electioneering.”

During the election time, political party leaders attended several public meetings and had to interact with the madding crowd as well as participate in closed door meetings with party leaders, functionaries and cadres. The system of Covid protocol was given a go by almost all the political leaders as barriers cannot be kept, especially during

election time.

Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, social activist and leader of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch while speaking to IANS said, “Political leaders are exposed during the election time and even otherwise as they have to be part and parcel of the public. People always surround a political leader and they inadvertently become prey to such deadly diseases as the safety norms are not taken care of, especially during election time.”