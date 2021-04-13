Voices divine, cultures intertwined

NT BUZZ

The Ketevan Sacred Music Festival, which was held virtually this year, saw thousands of worldwide viewers tuning in to show their support.

Day one of the festival saw the Sakhioba Ensemble of Tbilisi, Georgia present a traditional Georgian sacred chant; the Nightingale Vocal Ensemble at Harvard University, Boston, US perform the world premiere of ‘The Divine in Nature’; Serme Khen Rinpoche Geshe Tashi Tsering, abbot of Sera Mey Monastery and the Dalai Lama Chair at Goa University present an introduction to the ‘Om Mani Padme Hum’ mantra; a performance of the ‘Big Ocean Cantata’ by Goa University Choir, Kushmita Biswakarma and Santiago Lusardi Girelli; a screening of a short documentary of the Drepung monastery monks along with an interview and performance; and a pipe-organ performance by Colin Porter at Mossley Hill Church, Liverpool, UK.

Day two of the festival saw a performance by Indian cellist and disciple of Hariprasad Chaurasia, Saskia Rao. This was followed by a talk by maestro Michael Alfera of La Choral Lab Vocal Ensemble, Los Angeles, US on his thoughts and ideas on sacred music; a performance by Tokyo-based beat boxing zen Buddhist monk, Yogetsu Akasaka; a performance by Dhrupad singer Pandit Ritwik Sanyal and Lux Vocalis Ensemble; and a programme on a life dedicated to Dhrupad.

The last day of the festival began with a presentation of sacred Portuguese music recorded at UNESCO heritage site Quinta da Regaleira by the Cardo Roxo Ensemble; which was followed by a presentation of the Georgian Orthodox Chant at the Shio Mghvime Monastery by the Aghsavali Choir from Mtskheta, Georgia; an introduction on ‘Children and interreligious and intercultural dialogue’ by Craig Cook (US); performances by the Ektaal Children´s Choir (Goa) and Woodstock

School Choir (MUSS); a programme titled ‘Singing to the heart – experiencing the sacredness of choral singing’ by Raymond Hawkins (Sidney); an introduction on ‘mysticism and interreligious dialogue in music’ by maestro Santiago Lusardi Girelli; and some words about ‘Charles de Foucauld and the Universal Brotherhood’ by the theologist Fr Eduardo Mangiarotti (Buenos Aires, Argentina). The festival concluded with the world premiere of the ‘Vox Clamantis Cantata’ by the Goa University Choir and the festival ensemble.

Speaking about the online edition, co-founder and artistic director of the festival, Girelli said: “We were used to hosting artists from different parts of the country and world plus managing their logistics,

rehearsals, and setting up for the concerts all within a week. There was a lot of adrenaline rush during those days. This time because of the pandemic, we opted to go online and the full experience of the festival was beautiful yet different. We could connect and interact

with the artists better and much earlier given that we had to start production planning last year. We were able to coordinate and rehearse with them in advance and had the liberty pre plan our shoots as well. On the whole, we had a really

unique experience.”

In the future, the Ketevan Festival plans to do a mixed bag of events including live plus online concerts so that people can enjoy it from different corners of the world in a more intimate setting.