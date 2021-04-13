Essential store, exciting elements

An all-women enterprise, Basic B is a pantry essentials store that serves

items like bread, baked goods, sauces, ‘podis’, condiments and more.

NT BUZZ gets the details about the minimal waste store

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

After working on a couple of pop-ups and flea markets together, Hanna Sarangan and Pranavi Dasari started playing around with the idea of starting a small food business. While the duo was developing the idea, the world was descending into chaos with the coronavirus and multiple lockdowns. “The idea for Basic B originated from the fact that people were afraid to venture out to restaurants and cafes, but still wanted to eat exciting and delicious food in the safety and comfort of their homes, since they were spending much more time in the kitchen,” says Dasari, adding that they developed the idea over the last year and launched this January.

Aldona-based Basic B is a pantry essentials store that aims to simplify home cooking by bringing new and exciting elements into people’s homes and kitchens. At Basic B, one of their focus areas is to minimise food and packaging waste, and hence they encourage customers to bring their own containers and bags. On offer are sourdough bread and other baked goods like tarts, cakes, brownies, cookies and waffles, and pantry essentials like sauces, cheese, jams, ‘podis’ (South Indian spiced powders) and pickles. They also make and sell buffalo milk curd and dosa batters on a pre-order basis.

The store specialities are sourdough bread, tahini brownies, speciality dosa batters, celebration cakes, citrus cream cheese tart, ‘podis’, honey-glazed granola and seasonal fruit preserves.

Their target audience is anyone looking to simplify their home cooking while eating something that is delicious and different from the usual. The name, says Dasari, is in reference to the fact that they provide the basic components to people’s kitchens that were once commonly made at home, but given busy schedules and lifestyles aren’t that easy to prepare at home

anymore.

And what makes the store unique is its quality of ingredients. They only source and use the highest quality ingredients possible. They do not use a lot of packaging and most of their products are weighed and filled in containers that customers bring. They also use glass and terracotta containers that are sold at a nominal rate and can be exchanged/ refunded. All their products are handmade in their little kitchen above the shop. These are all-natural products that are free of any chemicals (preservatives,

colours, etc).

“The food in our store isn’t really cuisine centric. It’s an

eclectic mix of things from different regions – from South Indian ‘podis’ and dosa batters to Middle Eastern labneh. Inspired by recipes from our families, some of them go back even three generations! We’re a women-owned, women-run enterprise,” says Sarangan.

Basic B has a set list of regular items at the store, but in addition to that, they make something new and exciting every week to keep surprising and delighting their customers,

adds Sarangan.

So far, the response, they say, has been better than they could have ever imagined. “It’s been an extremely gratifying experience to see our customers not only enjoy and compliment our food, but the little ways in which we have become a part of people’s lives. We now have a regular stream of customers who plan their meals in advance, who remember to pre-order our sourdough, dosa batters or curd, and who bring their containers and bags without fail when they’re at the store.”