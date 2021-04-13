JP Pereira

‘Asam Hanv’ is a Lenten tiatr from Rons. It tells of the presence of the Lord in our lives, especially for those who believe and have faith.

This is a tale of a widow, Priscilla, living with her son and daughter. She is immersed in poverty as all their savings were spent on the sickness of her husband. Seeing how frustrated she is with life, the parish priest convinces her of God’s love and arranges a job for the son on board a small cargo ship. Happiness abounds in the family till tragedy strikes again. The woman and her daughter give up on the Lord, convinced that the evil one is a better ally. But is it? There is also a parallel story about corruption and bribery. Watch the play to know the outcome.

The script is simple but well-written, with many encouraging quotes from the Holy Book. The direction is good and the play is a slick presentation that runs for 150 minutes. There are good songs, pleasant music and a fine set of actors. Priscilla as the widowed mother acts well throughout. Her transformation from a good person to something evil is quite convincing. Savana plays the energetic daughter and newcomer Ajay Phadte does well as the son. Normandez is aptly cast as the parish priest with great acting and dialogue delivery. Comedians Dominic, Lino, Julius, Pitush and Eleuterio provide humour in the parallel story

of corruption.

Melroy Rodrigues backs the songs and plays a good background score. The opening song is rendered by Jessila-Savana-Sonali. There are other songs from Peter Colaco, Xavier, Leslie, Elias, Jessila, Savana, Rons, Priscilla and others including a young kid. A solo each by Xavier, Sonali and Normandez stand out. This is a good

tiatr – definitely a must-watch.

‘Chowkidar’

‘Chowkidar’, a tiatr written and directed by Aleixin de Morjim was presented by ‘Machi Mogi Morjim Cultural Sanskrutic Saunstha’, Morjim at the Kala Academy ‘A’ Group Tiatr Competition. The tiatr is a superb presentation of the many happenings that are destroying Goa today.

It revolves around a local politician, Mrs Mendonca, a minister in the state government. Corrupt and greedy for power and money, she does not care how wealth is amassed and is ready to sell Goa to the highest bidder. Her husband, Melvin fears that all of this will have repercussions on their family but is always side-lined. Their teenage daughter, Valini is pampered by the mother and gets whatever she wants. The father is worried but no one else cares. Frazer is the young man who opposes the minister with the help of the parish priest. Both his mother and his sister are worried about the backlash, but Frazer is strong and won’t back down. Bhiku is the secretary to the minister, Maggie is the maid and Gavri is the ‘chowkidar’ for the minister’s house. Watch what happens as the play progresses and the clash begins. The play ends in an unexpected climax.

The superb script has been written by Alexinho. The main story along with comic situations progress flawlessly and the actors do full justice to their roles. The setting by Kapil Chari and the quick changes in the sets are slickly done. There are good light effects by Ratnakant Salgaokar as well. Ofelia D’Souza once again rocks the stage with the portrayal of the ruthless minister. Cyril Fernandes does well as the caring husband while Valini Fernandes plays the spoiled daughter. Natty Fernandes acts well as the loving soft-spoken widowed mother, Frazer Fernandes plays the tough son in style, and Anneli Pereira is the loving sister. Pedro

Rodrigues is aptly cast as the parish priest and his portrayal is commendable. Aires D’Souza, Quenicio Pereira and Lester Fernandes play the goons. Alexinho is outstanding as Bhiku, creating so much humour along with Aveena Pereira as Maggie and Lorna Fernandes as Gavri. The three had the audience in splits with

superb comedy.

The background score is by Alex Rodrigues. The band comprising Selwyn (trumpet), Fr Roland, Minguel (saxophone), Xavier Paclo (drums), Manuel (bass) and Nevil (keyboard), is led by Sennon (trumpet). They join well to provide good music to back the songs. The opening song is by Peter de Arambol. There is a variety of good songs by Aires, Evaristo, Quenicio, Lester, Jonas, Peter, Anneli, Pedro, Ofelia, Melita, Alexino, Lorna and Frazer. A wholesome entertainer with a wonderful and timely message. Watch it wherever it is staged – in fact, every village in Goa should stage this play to

educate the people.