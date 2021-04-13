Goa seeks 1.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government has written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare seeking atleast 1.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

A senior officer at the state health department informed that 1.80 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries and the state is currently left with 80,000 doses.

“80,000 is sufficient for now, but as we are targeting to vaccinate everyone who is aged 45 and above before the government takes a call to open vaccination for other age groups, we will be requiring more supply of the vaccine,” the officer said.

He said that the state has officially written to MoHFW, as the demand for vaccine is increasing in all states and some states have reported shortage of the vaccine.

“Actually MoHFW doesn’t give the exact doses that we ask for. They look at the consumption in the state and then allot the doses accordingly, but still we have requested 1.5 lakh doses,” the officer said.