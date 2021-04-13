CM assures solution to app-based taxi issue

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Stating that the government is in the process of finding a solution to the problem related to the app-based tourist taxis in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that this issue would be resolved soon.

Advising the agitating taxi operators to be patient, the Chief Minister said that the taxi issue is being handled

by Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho. “Action will be taken against anyone who takes law in their hands,” he warned.

The taxi unions in the state are demanding withdrawal of the tourism department-backed GoaMiles app-based cab service.

Meanwhile, Minister for Ports Michael Lobo met the Chief Minister earlier in the day and demanded that the GoaMiles counter at the Dabolim airport be closed down.

“Half the related problems will be over if the GoaMiles counter at the airport is removed,” Lobo stated, claiming that the Chief Minister has already directed the Transport Minister to remove this counter.

Lobo further stated that digital meters are mandatory for taxis as per the High Court order and will have to be installed on them. He also said that the state legislative assembly has passed a resolution of providing 100 per cent subsidy for these meters.

For the first six months, the state government will bear the cost of installing the meters in about 20,000 taxis, which will cost the state exchequer around Rs 34 crore.