US to work with Israel to avert arms race with Iran

Israel will cooperate with the United States to ensure that any new deal with Iran prevents an arms race in the region, serves the interests of peace and protects the Jewish state, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday at a meeting with the

Pentagon chief.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Biden administration “for supporting Israel in opposing” the International Criminal Court’s decision to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories, noting that the Jewish state would “never neglect out moral obligation to defend human lives and to remain humane.”

In addition, Gantz thanked Austin for starting his regional tour with Israel.

The joint commission on the Iran nuclear deal resumed in-person meetings earlier in the week. After the first meeting on Tuesday, two expert-level working groups were formed to deal with lifting US sanctions against Iran and with nuclear issues.

The groups were tasked with working out specific steps that would help Tehran and Washington revive the 2015 accord.