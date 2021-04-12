Militants gun down civilian

PTI

Srinagar

Militants shot dead a civilian outside his house in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday while he was repairing power lines, police said.

The ultras fired on Nasir Khan in Buchipora in the Magam area of the central Kashmir district on Sunday afternoon, a police official said. He said Khan was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries. The area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched to nab the attackers, the

official said.

A police spokesman said militants fired upon Khan outside his home while he was repairing electricity lines along with Power Development Department

officials.

Preliminary investigations indicate that local militants Mohammad Yousuf Dar alias Kantur alias Tymoor and Abrar Nadeem Bhat with other associates of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were involved the attack, the spokesman said. He said police have registered a case and the investigation is

in progress.

Senior police officers are working to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime, the spokesman said.