Industry against partial lockdown, says CII survey

Team B&C| NT

With several states increasing restrictions on business to prevent COVID-19 second wave spread, a survey carried out by CII reveals that, an overwhelming majority among industry feels that partial lockdown will be harmful to the economy.

According to the CII survey, as mucg as 75 per cent of 710 CEOs surveyed said that, they expect partial lockdown to impact the movement of labour as well as movement of goods which would affect industrial production significantly.

About 60 per cent of the CEOs polled said that their production could be affected if there are restrictions on movement of labour during these partial lockdowns. Similarly, 56 per cent of the CEOs expressed their concern over loss of production if there were restrictions on the ecosystem that supports movement of goods. The CEOs polled were from both manufacturing and services industries and 68 per cent among them were from MSMEs.

“Stringent enforcement measures to promote strict adherence to health and safety protocols are essential and any measures to restrict social gatherings should not be extended to regular functioning of industry and commerce” said TV Narendran, president-designate, CII.

While the Indian industry is well prepared and equipped for implementation of stricter health and safety protocols as revealed by 96 per cent of the CEOs polled, stringent implementation of safety norms was opined to be better than the option of partial lockdowns.

“Protecting livelihoods along with lives is essential and industry is keen to work with the Government on universal coverage (18 years and above) of vaccination programme and in implementing strict health and safety protocols”, said Mr Narendran.

Looking at ways to mitigate the impact of the restrictions, several CEOs, about 67 per cent of those polled expressed their desire to work with the government for mass vaccination of eligible workforce who are 45 years and above. While 57 per cent of the companies expressed the need to stock raw materials in excess of Just-in-time levels to meet any likely shortage of raw materials.

Further about 31 per cent of the industry leaders said that they would accommodate their labour force in the factory in case of movement restrictions due to night curfew.

More than 60 per cent of the CEOs suggested that the government should allow movement of workers in all shifts during night curfews and also free movement of goods.