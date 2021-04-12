GIM’s big push for green energy

Team B&C| NT

Amidst the pandemic Goa Institute of Management (GIM) installed a 675 kw solar power plant at Sanquelim campus.

The rooftop solar system is expected to meet 90 per cent of the institute’s registered maximum power demand. It is constructed on an Opex basis by JLTM Energy India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Technique Solaire, France.

The company signed a PPA with GIM for a period of 25 years at a power price that is substantially lower than the commercial tariff imposed by government on privately owned schools.

The Opex contract requires GIM to purchase all the power generated by the system and store the excess power in the grid for subsequent use (except during peak hours.) All the capital investment as also the operation and maintenance cost is by JLTM Energy, the Opex operator. The company has guaranteed a minimum generation, failing which it pays a penalty equal to the difference between the tariff charged by it and the grid tariff.

The solar power plant was launched by Nilesh Cabral, power minister in the presence of Pratapsingh Rane, MLA, Poriem, Ajit Parulekar, director, GIM, PFX D’Lima, board member and others.

Congratulating GIM for installing a premium solar system, the power minister said that, the institute sought the best technology and used solar panels of premium quality. “There are various technological advancements being made in the area of power and GIM has used the very best of what is available,” said Cabral. “I congratulate the director and the project team lead by Peter D’Lima who made this possible in such a short time,” he said

GIM director Parulekar pointed out that the institute has always been conscious about the impact of its decisions on the ecosystem and has continuously strived to reduce its carbon footprints. He disclosed that, the institute has rainwater harvesting, solar powered streetlamps, solar heating, treatment of water for reuse and more.

“The solar project is one such initiative and is aligned to our efforts in adopting sustainable practices on campus. We are possibly the only educational institute in the country to have an energy management system where we track the power consumption pattern across the campus, across building and blocks. The consumption pattern is tracked and analysed on a regular basis via a specially designed software,” said Parulekar.

The solar system at GIM has solar cells of the monocrystaline variety that ensures a better solar energy conversion and utilise lesser roof area. Monocrystaline panels also have a much lower degradation factor. The institute is hopeful that with the additional solar cell capacity installed it will maintain a higher guaranteed level of solar power generated. The solar panels are of 500 Wp capacity and manufactured by Trina Solar, China. The inverters are also imported from China and are of Growatt make.

“After signing the power purchase agreement in October 2020, Technique Solaire moved fast to commission the plant by April 1 2021.This included the import of the solar panels from China, prefabricating the steel structure in Delhi complete with hot dip galvanising for longer life, and erecting the concrete supports at site. The rest of the materials were purchased locally or transported from other parts of the country. Local support was made available by GIM,” disclosed D’Lima.

He added that, the power minister readily encouraged the project from the outset and the state government lent support by way of prompt approvals. “Special mention must be made of Stephen Fernandes, superintending engineer, who held weekly meetings to review the progress and meet deadlines,” said D’Lima.

Five years ago the union government decided to charge all private educational institutions commercial tariff for power which is higher than even the industrial tariff. It resulted in higher energy cost for education institutes.

At the same time solar energy gained traction with the cost of PV panels started coming down and the government push for renewable energy. Today in some of the larger facilities in India solar energy is said to be cheaper than coal-based power.