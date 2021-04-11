On the fringe of a Kadamb capital

Tensing Rodrigues

Though the seaside chapel in Siddon is dedicated to Jesus of Nazareth, its principal celebration is the feast of Annunciation of Our Lady; but the celebration is still called Jezu Nozren. The distinguishing feature of this feast, which is popular throughout Goa, is the distribution of ‘pez’, which is canjee or rice gruel. This pez is offered by the Dempos; it is believed that the property in which the chapel stands, and the entire property around it, carries a pensão, which is an obligation to pay a certain amount usually in kind, towards a certain institution or service. Usually such an obligation exists in case of properties belonging to a temple; faithful donate a property to the temple to meet the cost of a particular religious service. A certain faithful may donate a coconut grove to a temple to provide the oil to light lamps. When the ownership of such properties passes on to a new person that person has the obligation to continue to provide for the original motive. We do not know for sure to whom the property originally belonged, and what the obligation was. According to Gomes Pereira there were two temples in Siddon, one dedicated to Sri Ramnath and the other to Purus. Could this obligation be connected with any one of these? There are no records of transference of deities from Siddon to any place. The practice seems to be a continuation of a tradition that existed before the advent of the Portuguese; and the tradition could be of feeding the people on a certain occasion. But we do not know what that occasion was. The Jesus of Nazareth chapel is within a distance of less than 2.5 kilometres from the Gopakapattan (modern Vhodlem Gomy) port and the ancient Kadamb royal precincts; the site could have very well been within the territory of the Kadamb establishment. Could this practice of feeding have anything to do with it?

According to Bosquejo ‘In the early years of Portuguese occupation the Siddon gamvkari had earmarked a property it owned to provide for the oil for the lamp of the Our Lady of Divar’. [Xavier, 1907: Bosquejo Historico das Comunidades das Aldeas dos Concelhos das Ilhas, Salcete e Bardez, vol 2, 230] Who is this Our Lady of Divar? On the face of it she seems to be the Our Lady of Piedade at Piedade, Divar. But why would the Siddon gamvkari provide oil for the lamp of Our Lady of Divar? Donating a property for ‘providing oil for a lamp’ is a practice typical to bramhanistic faith; one finds several such donations inscribed on copper plates and stone during in the 15th – 16th centuries. Could there be a pre-Portuguese tradition or obligation underlying this rather unusual act of the gamvkari? And what could the connection between Siddon and that deity in Divar be?

Here is something distant that could probably help us to join the dots. In his letter to his superiors, dated December 12, 1567, the Jesuit priest Fr Gomes Vaz describes the entrance of a temple at Verna. He writes: “there is a chapel or tank with an arched roof similar to that of the church of Our Lady of Divar and having a portal of black stone”. [Silva Rego, 1953: Documentacão Para a História das Missões do Padroado Portuguêz do Oriente, vol 10, 292] This similarity between the entrance of the temple at Verna and of the church of Our Lady of Divar raises a suspicion: could the entrance of the church in Divar be of a demolished temple ?

Fr Vaz quotes the letter of Fr Luis Goes dated March 9, 1567 describing the entrance of a temple at Verna: “Certo que nem em Portugual ateguora vy sitio tam fermoso e donde milhor possa estar huma igreja de Nossa Senhora da Conceição” (Certainly I have not seen even in Portugal such a fabulous site, and which would make a better church to Our Lady of Conception.) [Wicky (ed), 1962: Letter of Fr Gomes Vaz from Goa dated December 12, 1567, Documenta Indica, vol VII, 389] From their prior references to Sri Mhalsa temple in Verna it is obvious that it was this temple that Fr Vaz and Fr Goes were fascinated with; Fr Vaz describes it as ‘o pagode maior que estava de todo Salsete … a queos gentios tinhão grande devação.’ (the biggest temple of the whole of Salcete … for which the people had a great devotion.) All this reinforces the suspicion that the entrance of the church in Divar could be of a demolished temple which existed there, and which was similar to the Sri Mhalsa temple in Verna. Francisco Sousa concurs with them about the location of the temples in Verna, and what was done to them; the two principal temples were the one dedicated to Sri Mhalsa and the other dedicated to Sri Samteri; at the site of the Sri Mhalsa temple, a cross was erected; and the church was built on the site where the Sri Samteri temple stood. [Souza, 1710: Oriente Conquistado a Jesu Christo Pelos Padres de Companhia de Jesu da Provincia de Goa, Part 2, Conquista 1, Divisao 1, Para 23, 32] In fact Fr Vaz in his letter narrates how Fr Goes prevailed upon the civil and religious authorities not to raze the Sri Mhalsa temple to ground, but only destroy the idols; so that it may be used as a church. But as that raised false hopes in the ‘bramenes’ of the village that someday their temple could be restored, the Captain saw to it that it was fully demolished. [Wicky (ed), 1962: 389]

Gomes Pereira describes the Sri Ganes temple at Navelim, a ward of the old Piedade village in Divar, where the Our Lady of Piedade church is located. “The Temple of the deity Ganesha was situated at the site of the present cemetery of the village. In the chapel of this cemetery, there can still be found three pieces of black stone of the Old Temples: namely, one ceiling plate in bold relief and two window frames (also of black stone) with lace like designs. As regards their style, these pieces are identical to those found in the Temple of Mahadeva of Tambdem Surla of Sanguem, which is the only monument in Goa of the architectural type of the Kadamba period.” The Mahadev temple in Tambdem Surl village in Sanguem is now the only remaining specimen of the Kadamb period temple architecture in Goa; the demolished Mhalsa temple in Mardol, Verna and Ganes temple at Navelim, Divar must have been the other specimen of this 12th – 13th century style. [Gomes Pereira, 1978: Hindu Temples and Deities, 224]

Filippe Nery Xavier states categorically that “o pagode foi substituido pela ermida de N Sra de Divar” (the temple was substituted by the church of Our Lady of Divar). [Xavier, 1907: 204] That finally solves the mystery: Siddon gamvkari had earmarked a property it owned to provide for the oil for the lamp of the Sri Ganes temple at Navelim, Divar that now existed in the form of the church of Our Lady of Divar. Gabriel de Saldanha hints at what could have motivated the gamvkar to do so: since they had no hopes of seeing their temples being rebuilt, they opted for the church. [Gabriel de Saldanha, 1898: História de Goa – Politica e Arqueólógica, vol 2, 30]

But there is a strong possibility that the Siddon gamvkari had not earmarked the property to provide for the oil for the lamp of the Sri Ganes temple at Navelim, Divar. There is no doubt that the Sri Ganes temple was demolished by the Portuguese. But it is likely that there stood in its place, or in its neighbourhood, a much more revered temple, dedicated to Siv, worshipped as Sri Saptakotesvar. [Moraes, 1945: A Forgotten Chapter in The History of The Konkan, in Bharat Kaumudi, 448] In other words, the now famous Sri Saptakotesvar temple at Narvem was at Navelim, Divar. In the course of the incursions and counter incursions into Goa undertaken by Bahamani and Vijayanagar forces, after the overthrow of the Kadamb by Hasan Gangu, the Sri Saptakotesvar deity was moved froma Navelim to Narvem, within Divar, fearing a Bahamani attack. It was kept hidden buried in the river or venerated clandestinely. Madhav Mantri ‘reinstituted’ it in a new temple in Narvem. After the sacking of that temple by the Portuguese, the deity was smuggled across the river and eventually installed by Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a still new temple at New Narvem, in Bicholim. It is more likely that the Sri Saptakotesvar temple at Navelim was not demolished; but, once the fear of Bahamani attack receded, the idol of Sri Ganes was installed and venerated at Navelim; since now the temple at Narvem was already dedicated to Sri Saptakotesvar. So it is very likely that the Siddon property was dedicated to Sri Saptakotesvar at Navelim, Divar. This makes much more historical sense.