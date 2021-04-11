Failed Friendships

Patricia Pereira-Sethi

To lose a friend who has earned unreserved admission into your sanctum sanctorum is one of life’s most devastating blows. Whatever shape the loss takes—death, distance, or desertions of loyalty and love that pummel the heart—it is an overwhelming shock. It is also inevitable—we will lose a beloved friend at one time or another, to one cause or another.

I recently lost a New York-based friend of 50 years to the machinations of American politics. I had absolutely no idea that, deep down inside his inner core, he harboured such intense feelings about people of colour and a different creed: enough to drill a gigantic and unbreachable divide between us, based on completely different fundamental values. Stoked and fanned, fuelled to the forefront, during the previous US administration. Initially, I ignored all political commentary during our weekly long-distance conversations, bludgeoning all partisan observations with an immediate swivel to pleasant family matters, the latest book I was reading or the exquisite documentary on Netflix entitled Moving Art. But the unconscionable mob attack on the hallowed Capitol building and duly elected representatives on January 6 decimated that friendship. Forever. A glass shattered, whose pieces could never be assembled again into one sacrosanct whole.

In his infinite wisdom, the Roman Stoic philosopher and statesman Seneca had once counselled his followers thus on the subject of friendship: “Ponder for a long time whether you shall admit a given person to your friendship, but when you have decided to admit him, welcome him with all your heart and soul.”

I have very few people I count as close friends: they scarcely number the fingers on one hand. I have nurtured and fostered these relationships over the years, remembering birthdays, anniversaries, names and details of children and grandchildren. Gifts and cards have been exchanged regularly, shoulders willingly proffered to lean on in traumatic times, transgressions absolved, as the bonds blossomed into beautiful and solid connections. These are people who revelled in my happiness, wallpapered my life with affection, celebrated my career and achievements with warm and wonderful words, never once exposing signs of envy or jealousy. Even when circumstances between us changed cosmically—when one moved abroad—the principles and passions remained the same. We continued to be close and could pick up wherever we left off when we met again. It was as if time had stood still.

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, author of The Little Prince, insists that “Nothing can match the treasure of common memories, of trials endured together, of quarrels and reconciliations and generous emotions. Old friends simply cannot be created out of hand…” In his book Wind Sand and Stars, dedicated to his best friend, Saint-Exupéry further writes of the disorientation that occurs with the loss of friends: “For years we plant the seed, we feel ourselves rich; and then come other years when Time does its work and our plantation is made sparse and thin. One by one, our comrades slip away, and deprive us of their shade.”

It is extremely difficult to get over the breakdown of a friendship. Analysts acknowledge that grief and anguish are normal consequences. The pain from the dissolution of the relationship is as real and valid as any other. After all, you invested so much in the bond: sharing almost everything, spending so much time together. Suddenly it has evaporated. The loss of intimacy and connection is real – it is poignantly valid. It hurts deep down inside as the loss stirs up complex emotions, including anger, frustration, sadness, confusion and regret. It also leaves you with many unanswered questions, especially when the loss comes about not from death, but from a choice your friend made that you found was simply unacceptable. You might never find the answers, but ignoring your emotions does not help you process the angst enough to move forward.

Psychologists say that true healing requires time, inevitably much more than we can imagine. And there is no expiration date either, as the profundity of the friendship is not the same for everyone. Experts recommend that we give ourselves sufficient time to reconcile to the situation. And accept it finally, difficult though that may appear. If we work through our feelings, the wound will eventually heal.

Analysts advocate a few pointers for the curative process. Practice self-care. Going about a regular routine will help recover from the pain of the breakup. It helps to involve yourself in activities that bring you satisfaction and joy.

Avoid constant reflection: reject reprising old thoughts to the point where they interrupt or interfere with your present happiness. Delete all old texts and pictures if it will help you to move forward. But keep in mind that erasing their memory is not what you are after. You want to process the emotion, not pretend the relationship never existed.

Exercise. Physical fitness has wondrous benefits on mental health and overall well-being.

Talk to another friend about the loss. And read about others in your situation. It can help make you feel better about your own condition. Examine what went wrong in the friendship. And build a solid emotional base through prayer, yoga and meditation. A friend of mine advises me to expunge situations which are irreparable by turning such personalities involved into neutral objects, like pieces of furniture. Hence if and when you encounter them, they cannot invade your space, anymore than a chair or couch can. A terrific guidepost for your own mental health and happiness.

And keep in mind that, in the end, friendships do not always last forever, despite heightened expectations. Friends will come and go throughout your life. Although this friendship may be over, life will open the door to making new friends who will keep on enriching your life, just as you will continue to enhance theirs. As the author Anaïs Nin writes: “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.”