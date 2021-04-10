Solo travelling in South Africa

Here is a look at some activities to include in your itinerary on your next solo trip to South Africa

While there are a lot of destinations offering varied experiences, the combination of captivating surroundings, fantastic year-round weather, thriving wildlife and a wide array of adventure sports to choose from, puts the nation of South Africa right on top for an unforgettable experience amongst travellers. Here is a look at some of the most bucket-list worthy activities to include in your itinerary on your next solo trip to South Africa:

 Shark-cage diving

Great White Shark spotting is one of the biggest draws to South Africa. A trip to Rainbow Nation is incomplete without attempting the hair-raising shark-cage dive. In fact, Indians are the top third nationality to undertake shark-cage diving in South Africa. There are two places in South Africa that promise fantastic shark cage diving experiences: Gansbaai and Mossel Bay. Situated in Gansbaai, Dyer Island is often credited as a hub for shark-cage diving. It also serves as a sanctuary to rare pelagic bird species and the whole of Marine Big Five.

 The Wild Safari

South Africa has to its name, a thriving and glorious wildlife. The major tourist attraction being the Big 5 – African Elephant, Cape Buffalo, Lion, Black Rhino and Leopard. The African Safari promises a myriad of species amid dramatic, unspoiled landscapes. Tourists have the option of choosing from a wide variety such as a game drive, a bush walk, or even a horse-ride for an authentic wildlife experience. From gritty experiences in the bush to opulent luxury in a private lodge, they have it all covered.

 Go hiking

Hiking trails are the best way to experience South Africa’s scenery, sunny climate and outdoor culture – it is one of the world’s most popular hiking destinations. Whether you like to hike up mountains, along rivers or through valleys, you’re certain to find a perfect route. In Cape Town you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to hikes – take your pick from Table Mountain’s many routes, Lion’s Head’s popular and spectacular trail, walks in the various forests spread out below the mountain and beautiful coastal trails.

 Dance the night away in

Cape Town

Nothing quite prepares you for Cape Town – the captivating Mother City is where travellers can feel in tune with the new South Africa. Cape Town’s energy is unrivalled and the day doesn’t end at sunset. Revel in some of the most happening party places across the city. From old school bars and beer houses to new cool sports bars and comedy clubs, Cape Town has it all!

 Hot-air ballooning in Gauteng

You rise ever so slowly into the sky and drift gently in the wind. A hot-air ballooning adventure is a low-anxiety adventure which will take you to an emotional high as you look down like a bird in flight at the landscape that unravels below. And tradition requires that a hot air balloon flight ends with a toast of sparkling wine. Say cheers to a good

time!

 Explore winelands by the moonlight

Experience the cape winelands from a completely different perspective lit by moonlight! A trail by moonlight on horseback will take you back in time and offer a truly magical experience in the Witzenberg Valley – just 90 minutes from Cape Town.

 Food in Durban

Durban is sure to tantalise your taste buds with a diverse spectrum of cuisines it has to offer. While gorging on the world cuisines, don’t forget to try the South African Bunny Chow. Bunny Chow is the Big Mac of South Africa. It’s a treat unique to Durban that dates back to the 1940s, and your trip wouldn’t be complete without sampling it. Interestingly, the Bunny Chow has Indian origins! The dish consists of a hollowed-out loaf of white bread filled with meat or vegetable curry.

(IANS)