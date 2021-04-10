Milk with a punch

Zubin D’souza

Genghis Khan was a ruler like none other. He ruled a territory so large that the vastness of the Mongol empire was considered unprecedented. He had savage hordes at his beck and call who were willing to go into battle and give up their life for their emperor. He is considered to be the most prolific father with an estimated sixteen million descendants. Genghis Khan was brutal and intelligent; qualities that quickly propelled him to the position of the greatest conqueror the world has ever known. For centuries, historians and psychologists have collaborated and tried to analyse his drive, his passion and the strange bloodthirstiness that seemed so intrinsically intertwined. Most research drew a blank. That was right up to when they stumbled across his absolute love for ‘kumis’.

Now Genghis Khan belonged to nomadic Mongol stock. His people, as did their ancestors before them stretching back at least three thousand before their time, always relied on horses. Horses provided transport, meat when necessary and most importantly mare’s milk.

Mare’s milk unfortunately contains a high amount of lactose which makes it a pretty effective laxative. Although this property is exploited when necessary, it simultaneously also makes it difficult to consume on a regular basis. It also doesn’t turn out as nourishing as one would have required. So a culture is introduced and the milk is fermented. The high sugar content of the milk ensures that there is nothing more required than a domestic and compliant mare!

The resultant liquid which is still produced by the Botai people of modern day Kazakhstan, whose livelihood revolves around horses, tastes like a very alcoholic cream.

Across the border from Bahrain lies the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is home to the holiest of Islamic shrines and the country ensures their sanctity by enforcing strict rules and regulations regarding the consumption of intoxicants. There are strict rules with regards to comportment in several aspects of daily life but none affects certain sections of the residents more than the ban on the consumption of alcohol. This section which is mostly comprised of expat workers try to get their fix across the border in the more liberal Bahrain.

When they do get across, almost all of them head for the nearest bars and order a milkshake! If you are left scratching your head in wonderment as to this being too much effort for a milkshake then let me tell you that this is no ordinary drink. Comprising one part Malibu, one part Kahlua blended into a glass of milk, this drink aptly named ‘Big Boy’s Milkshake’ is the perfect cover for a buzzing night out and a furtive re-entry into a harshly guarded border.

Although eighteenth century England did absolutely nothing to enforce Prohibition, they were faced with their own challenges. The consumption of alcohol and worse still the preparation of it was largely unregulated. This resulted in some really harsh liquors out in the market. The lack of access to refrigeration was a double whammy. What people then realised was that if the liquor was clarified, it made the alcohol rather mellow and smooth and ensured that it stayed shelf stable for several months. All one had to do was to essentially add hot milk, lemons and sugar to the mix effectively curdling the milk. The resultant cheesy mix is then strained out through a fine mesh sieve or muslin cloth taking the impurities along with it. What you are left with is actually a clear liquid called ‘Clarified Milk Punch’. If refrigerated, this could last for years. Modern day bartenders love playing around with this recipe and have fun by infusing their punch with a number of flavours or using a variety of milks like corn-milk or sugar-cereal-milk.

General Jose Millan-Astray was the founding head of Spain’s elite military unit known as the Spanish Foreign Legion. Somewhere in 1920, he requested a local bartender to create a cocktail that his team could recreate anywhere despite the restricted number of provisions that they had access to. That is exactly how ‘Panther Milk’ or ‘Leche de Pantera’ came into being.

Legend has it that soldiers of the unit upped the ante by mixing medical grade alcohol stolen from infirmaries with condensed milk. This potent drink doesn’t have a specific recipe since any alcohol on hand basically could fill in the gaps. The drink fell out of favour for a decade or so in the 1970s but has been the subject of a grand revival.

Due to the current clientele which are usually college students who are attracted by the low price and knockout punch, the drink has changed appropriately. It now comes in a pink-hued avatar, fuelled with gin and brandy and topped with cinnamon powder.

Don’t be fooled by the effeminate demeanour. This is merely to distract you from the fact that it is going to knock you to the floor.