Goa govt ill-equipped to deal with surge in COVID cases: Mhambre

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The AAP government in Delhi came out with a good model to deal with COVID-19 which has been hailed and adopted by some other states in the country, revealed the state AAP convenor Rahul Mhambre.

Mhambre said, “Goa’s 20 per cent COVID positive rate is the highest in the country and Margao and Calangute are emerging as new hotspots.’’

He called for proper guidelines for home isolation and asked for more facilities for isolation as Goa has the highest rate of COVID cases.

Mhambre said, “It is unfortunate that Goa did not take a leaf out from Delhi even though a painstakingly prepared white paper on COVID was presented to it.’’

He said that Goa is now facing the second wave and the government is ill-equipped to deal with the surge as it is following the same procedures it undertook earlier without realising that the second wave needs to be dealt with differently.

He said the Goa government would do well to implement the recommendations in the white paper and at least adopt the five point strategy.

These include home isolation, reducing death count, ambulance management and involving all stakeholders.

“It is time for the Sawant government to take the second wave seriously and ensure the safety of the Goan population,’’ he added.

He said, the ‘5T’ formula which includes testing, tracing, treatment, tracking and team work that gave excellent results in Delhi needs to be adopted in Goa, adding there is need for increasing the testing facilities in Goa.

He said that the Chief Minister failed to honour his word given to the COVID-19 healthcare workers to provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and 20 per cent rise in their salaries.

“However till date, though a year has passed neither of the two have been fulfilled,’’ he said while pointing out that the healthcare workers are paid the old wages and nobody has been given any insurance

cover.