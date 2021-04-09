Goa crosses 3,000-mark of active COVID-19 cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

With the continuation of massive surge, Goa has crossed the 3,000-mark of COVID-19 active cases after new 582 positive cases were detected on Thursday.

The state continued to report an alarmingly high number of coronavirus infections and with 582 fresh cases of the COVID-19 pandemic reported on Thursday the tally of active positive cases reached to 3,311.

On Wednesday a total 2,639 samples were tested of which 527 people with 20 percent positive rate were detected with the dreaded virus. On Thursday 582 COVID-19 positive cases were reported out of a total 3,206 samples tested for virus, of which the daily positivity rate stood at 18 percent.

Panaji, Margao, Candolim, Ponda, Mapusa and Porvorim continued to be the major contributors to the surge in daily new COVID-19 cases.

Two more persons also succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the state taking the death count to 842. A 69-year-old man from Mapusa and a 63-year-old lady from Assagao lost the battle to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 60,811 while with 107 recoveries in the last 24 hours 56,638 patients have defeated the deadly virus.

According to the Directorate of health services, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centers stand as follows: Margao- 348, Vasco – 170, Panaji- 291 and Mapusa – 179.

Active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centers are as follows: Sankhali – 62, Bicholim – 86, Pernem – 61, Valpoi – 19, Curchorem – 60 and Canacona – 45.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centers stand as follows: Aldona – 64, Betki -13, Candolim – 240, Cansarvanem – 27, Colvale – 45, Corlim – 110, Chimbel -91, Siolim – 116, Porvorim – 326, Mayem – 22, Balli – 29, Cansaulim 111, Chinchinim – 69, Cortalim – 162, Curtorim – 44, Loutolim – 56, Marcaim – 14, Quepem – 27, Sanguem – 70, Shiroda- 39, Dharbandora – 30, Ponda – 242 and Navelim – 39.

24 travellers who came down to Goa by road, train and flight are also among the active positive cases.

In North Goa, all 275 beds in COVID care centers are full and in South Goa out of 144 capacity, 95 beds are full with COVID-19 positive patients.