Babush needs to work harder to have grip over Panaji constituency

Many of Atanasio Monserrate alias Babush candidates have fought and won the Corporation of City of Panaji election with a slender margin, and if this continues for a longer time then there is every possibility of Babush losing his grip over the city voters in the forth coming Assembly election.

An analysis revealed that most of the city residents and mostly well wishers of Babush felt that if the opposition parties work a little harder they can wrest the Panaji seat in their favour very easily and suggested that Babush needs to work harder and needs to take very seriously the hot constituency of the state.

Out of a total votes of 32,071 in the Corporation of City of Panaji, Babush got 12,119 in all the 30 wards of the City of Panaji while the opposition polled around 10,376 votes. It amounts to only 10 per cent of extra votes polled in favour of the Babush panel.

Many suggest that Babush needs to start concentrating on his constituency right now and get the feedback from his staunch supporters like a matured politician as few months are left for the Assembly elections.

While others say no doubt Babush will excel in the forthcoming assembly elections but needs to work very hard day and night and has to be on toes as many politicians are eyeing the Panaji’s hot constituency seat after going through the CCP election result calculations.

The support which Babush candidates enjoyed during CCP election was not overwhelmingly supportive and as such many of his candidates got a wafer thin margin and won, and many opposition parties think that if they work a little harder, they can wrest the capital’s

seat.

The councillor Naik Sanjeev Shaymsunder from ward number 25 polled 315 while his rival won by just one vote. Dias Lorraine got 331 votes and won by just 23 votes defeating Malisa Zemira. Sylvester Fernandes defeated his opponent by just 31 votes.

In this election, Babush lost four prestigious seats and one independent seat to the opposition panel headed by Surendra Furtado.