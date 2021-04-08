Britons should be realistic about foreign holiday: PM

IANS

London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britons should be “realistic” about international travel for holidays amid concerns over the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic on the European continent.

The government is yet to make a decision on whether Britons can go for a foreign holiday from May 17 as previously planned, Xinhua news agency quoted Johnson as saying on Tuesday.

“That doesn’t mean we’ve given up on May 17. I know how impatient people are to book their holidays but I think we just have to be prudent at this stage.”

The Prime Minister said that Britain should continue rolling o ut the AstraZeneca vaccine despite concerns about occasional reported cases of blood clots.

Johnson said the

current advice of Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK’s medicines regulator, is to “keep going out there, get your jab, get your second jab” and “we need to keep that going”.

The vaccines are already “starting to have a beneficial effect on the trajectory of the

disease”, said Johnson, noting the falling number of cases and deaths in the country.

On Monday, Johnson confirmed that from April 12, non-essential shops will reopen and pubs and restaurants will reopen outdoors as Britain moves to step two of the roadmap out of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, hairdressers and barbers as well as gyms can reopen, along with zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centres.