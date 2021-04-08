Meet the artist

NT BUZZ

Carpe Diem Art Gallery, Majorda is organising ‘The Artist Acquaintances’ a weekly artist camp cum group art exhibition curated by Daegal Godinho and Swetlana Cardoso. Started on April 6, it will continue till May 31 wherein art enthusiasts, buyers and collectors will get a chance to view a work in progress as well as have a personal interaction with select Goan artists over the course of two months.

The participating artists are Bhisaji Gadekar, Ramdas Gadekar, Kausalya Gadekar, Chaitali Morajkar, Mohan Naik, Viraj Naik, Manjunaath Naik and Shripad Gurav.

The camp started off with sculptor and performance artist, Bhisaji wherein he presented his journey as an artist. He builds his performance through keen observation of his surroundings, integrating dialogues gleaned from his communications with people interacting in that space. He aims to continue focusing on his latest theme – The “absence and presence” of various layers that we carry with us at all times – be it memories, fears, freedom and more.

Bhisaji will be at the gallery till April 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. During his week at Carpe Diem, he will build a performance art creation to be showcased at the end of the week using the art centre as his new space for discovery. His week will culminate with another presentation on April 11 on his newly created work on presence and absence in our surroundings.