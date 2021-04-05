Maruti Suzuki commercial vehicles pick up speed

Team B&C | NT

Maruti Suzuki recently crossed the milestone of over 92,000 sales of commercial vehicles. The company said that, its commercial vehicle network with over 325 outlets in 235 cities became the fastest growing automobile network in India. The commercial vehicle portfolio is in cargo carrying businesses as well as passenger mobility, said the company. The goods carrier range includes Super Carry and Eeco Cargo, while the passenger (commercial) range includes brands like Alto -Tour H1, Celerio- Tour H2, Dzire- Tour S, Ertiga-Tour M and Eeco- Tour V.

Highlighting the strong connect of commercial network, Shashank Srivastava, executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said, “Our commercial channel is engineered for multi-purpose needs of customers. Our key customers include market load operators, captive owners, owner-cum-drivers, and fleet owners. These vehicles are an important part of their daily business routine, livelihood, and profitability. This makes them extra conscious about acquisition, running and maintenance costs while demanding minimal downtime in case of a breakdown. Given the versatile use of our commercial channel vehicles and their economic costs, every customer has been satisfied from its value-added offerings.”

He further added, “Our robust range of commercial products and extensive sales and service network brings assurance to our trusted customers. It further helps them in easy decision-making. Our factory fitted S-CNG range along with gasoline fuel options brings additional benefits. The dedicated commercial channel and range of vehicles together brings an all-in-one package of trust and assurance for the customers.”