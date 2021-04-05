Indian Hotels launches Vivanta in Hampi

Team B&C | NT

Indian Hotels (IHCL) forayed into Hampi, Karnataka, recently with the signing of a Vivanta resort in the UNESCO world heritage site. This resort is a management contract with Dhruvdesh Ventures, said IHCL. Suma Venkatesh, executive vice president, real estate & development, IHCL, said,” IHCL has been a pioneer in developing new destinations and putting them on the global tourist map. With Vivanta Hampi, we will create new circuits with Goa and Bangalore for both domestic and international travellers. We are delighted to partner with Dhruvdesh Ventures.”