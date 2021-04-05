Godrej innovates on Ezee liquid detergent

Team B&C | NT

Godrej Consumer Products announced the expansion of its detergent portfolio by launching Godrej Ezee 2-in-1 liquid detergent plus fabric conditioner for regular clothes.

The Indian detergent market is pegged at Rs 215 crore. Over the last two years, the liquid detergent category has been growing exponentially at 27 per cent CAGR as per AC Nielsen. The Ezee brand was launched in 1983 with a single focus of taking care of winter wear and woollens. Fragrance and has been a huge gap within the segment of liquid detergent users and consumers have to buy detergent and fabric conditioners separately leading to them spending more. With the two-in-one product the company offers dual benefits of detergent and fabric conditioner in a single product.

This effective solution will reduce the cost of consumers by almost half when compared to their current spends.

Speaking about the launch, Sunil Kataria, CEO, India & SAARC, GCPL, said, “Ezee is already the most preferred brand by consumers for woolens. Building on this equity, we are expanding our detergent portfolio with a category redefining innovation in the form of the two-in-one liquid detergent plus fabric conditioner for regular clothes. With this launch, we intend to de-seasonalize our brand and foray into the regular clothes detergent category. Our offering is a first-of-its kind product in the category which combines two formats into one. Keeping intact the strength and colour of the fabric, it removes tough stains and leave no residue on clothes or in the machine. It ensures long-lasting fragrance with its encapsulated fragrance molecules. It is easy to use for both bucket as well as machine wash (front and top load).

With specialized offerings for regular clothes and winter wear, we are committed to increase penetration and awareness of Ezee.”