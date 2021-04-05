Goan women entrepreneurs share experiences in insightful panel discussion

Team B&C | NT

With the objective of encouraging budding women entrepreneurs to develop leadership attitude and harness true potential, the World Trade Center- Goa organised a virtual panel discussion with Goan women entrepreneurs recently on March 30.

Attended by fellow women entrepreneurs and students, the programme offered an interesting insight into the mindset of entrepreneurs and on what is needed to succeed in business.

Breaking the myth that women can only undertake household chores, chief guest, Pallavi Salgaocar, chairperson GCCI, women’s wing, chartered accountant and entrepreneur, pointed out that for a long time women have been perceived as homemakers and have had little formal participation in the workforce.

“This norm is changing as women are well-balancing motherhood with their work life, although entrepreneurship is a challenging role and the journey is tough. The dynamic nature of the pandemic makes the future uncertain and calls for sustainability in business. We need to therefore, relook at our challenges and plan appropriately,” said Salgaoncar.

Sharing tips on mitigating the adverse impact of the crisis, she said that, women entrepreneurs should start tracking their monthly revenue expenses, check the financial viability of their business every quarter, be patient towards garnering new investments, maintain healthy relationships with vendors and clients and manage their employees well.

“Today businesses should adopt the policy of ‘adapt or perish’ and one should seek opportunities globally. Trade facilitation bodies such as the WTC can help women in networking globally and scale up their businesses. However, in order to grab upcoming opportunities, women should know where to invest their time, seek help if needed, not be afraid of failures, be committed, believe in themselves, know their clients, upskill themselves, learn from their mistakes, innovate, learn to handle adversities and endeavor towards uplifting each other,” said Salgaoncar.

Guest of honor, Sheryl Afonso, clinical nutritionist, Norbert’s Fitness Studio and department head, M.Sc. Food Technology, Carmel College, opined that the best way to predict anybody’s future is by creating it. “One needs to be constantly in search of opportunities, and should diversify business at the right time. The shift should not come owing to lack of work satisfaction, but with the objective of encashing the opportunity.”

Afonso added that, the male-dominated society will question women’s financial acumen and judgement; however, entrepreneurship for women is a rewarding experience, and women should not only get involved in running their businesses, but should also look for ways of expanding it.

Afonso moderated a panel discussion featuring businesswomen Sylvia Dsouza, proprietor,Truffles, Carla Alvares, proprietor, Plush Art and Decor and Clara Vaz, creative portrait artist and business networker. The three women entrepreneurs shared their success stories and advised participants to not get unnerved by competition, create their own niche, love what they do, and continue their efforts even if they have to devote their time partially towards other revenue-generating activities. They urged women to use social media, flyers, hoardings, websites, customer-feedback and word- of- mouth strategies to market their business.

In his welcome address, Cyril Desouza, assistant director, Trade Promotion, WTC- Goa, briefed that COVID-19 has changed people’s outlook towards accepting challenges and has opened up newer forms of opportunities for them. He said that, WTC is helping women entrepreneurs sail through the crisis by organizing programmes that help them grow from local to global.