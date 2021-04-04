Rs 26.50 lakh withdrawn from Waze’s joint account after arrest: NIA

PTI

Mumbai

The NIA has found that an amount of Rs 26.50 lakh was withdrawn from the joint bank account of Sachin Waze and his aide on March 18, five days after the Mumbai police officer was arrested for his alleged role in planting an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home on February 25, the court was told on Saturday.

Without naming Waze’s accomplice, the National Investigation Agency said certain “incriminating material” was also taken out by someone from the joint locker of Waze and his aide, who is a suspect in the case, from a bank located in Versova area in Mumbai.

The special court extended the custody of Waze till April 7 after the investigating agency told the court that it had recovered “incriminating material” including laptops, DVRs (Digital Video Recorders), a CPU etc, in a damaged condition, during the probe and they need to be examined.

The NIA is also probing the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of the Scorpio

SUV which was found parked near Ambani’s south Mumbai residence ‘Antilia’.

The NIA told the court that Waze was seen moving near the “scene of the crime” on March 4, a day before Hiran’s body was found (in the creek in Mumbra in Thane district).

The NIA told the court that a Mercedes car was seized on April 2.

The agency had also recovered a diary from a club in south Mumbai mentioning that a huge amount had been paid to Waze.

The agency told the court it had found the passport of an unknown person at Waze’s house and needs his further custody to identify that person.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told the court Waze held a joint bank account and a joint locker with his accomplice.

The bank account had Rs 26.50 lakh on the day of Waze’s arrest on March 13.

However, the cash was found to be

withdrawn on March 18, Singh told the court, adding that some “incriminating material” was also found to be taken out from the bank locker.

Seeking Waze’s custody for another six days, Singh said the NIA needs to trace the incriminating material that went missing from the bank locker and also wants to find out who was using the Mercedes car seized on April 2 and under whose instructions.