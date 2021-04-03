Broaden DDSSY Cover

Diagnostics cover will help both patients and government

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said he would examine a suggestion to amend the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana to allow inclusion of preventive health check-up under the scheme. Another suggestion to facilitate renewal of health cards anytime during the year will also be considered by the government. The Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY), an insurance scheme designed to provide universal health cover for the entire resident population of Goa, was launched in 2016. Those enrolled under DDSSY are eligible for health care services at listed public and private hospitals. The scheme covers up to 447 procedures requiring hospitalization, but preventive health check-ups are not part of the scheme, so the patient has to pay for diagnostic tests. Under DDSSY a family comprising three members can avail annual benefit upto Rs 2.5 lakh, and a family of four or more members upto Rs 4 lakh. The insurance benefits can be availed individually or collectively by members of the family. Those seeking higher cover can avail directly from the insurance company by paying higher premium on their own.

The government had earlier modified the scheme to make it possible for those who would choose to upgrade their stay from ward to room by allowing them to pay for the difference in the staying cost. The hospitals were directed not to include any other cost in the final bill. In October last year the government had included COVID-19 treatment under the scheme. Accordingly, the cost for treatment of moderate COVID-19 patients was fixed at Rs 4,600 per day, the whole package for 14 days being fixed at Rs 64,400. The cost of treatment package of patients with severe COVID-19 infection was fixed at Rs 6,600 per day and the rate for the 14-day package was set at Rs 92,400. However, the package was withdrawn within days because some of the private hospitals objected to the rates offered for COVID treatment under DDSSY. Though the government promised six months ago to revisit the scheme and make necessary changes to give benefit to COVID-19 patients, it has failed to notify the changes so far.

Though Goa has very good health care facilities, they are located far away from villages. The state also has a significant number of people who need medical care often and have to travel distances to get treatment. The DDSSY helps people in seeking treatment of their ailments and come out of their deteriorating health conditions. However, absence of diagnostic facilities, especially preventive check-ups, nearer home and their non-inclusion in the health insurance scheme come in the way of the disease being diagnosed at the right time leading to deterioration in the patient’s condition. It is necessary that as the government amends the rules of the DDSSY it should see to it that authentic diagnostics centres are easily accessible to patients. There could be many who do not seek diagnostics and medical care check-up owing to the fact that the centres providing the facilities are far or very expensive. Providing health care facilities nearer home with the benefits of the DDSSY will encourage patients to seek diagnostic and medical help and get treated before their cases deteriorate. The government has facilities such as rural medical dispensaries and sub-health centres which could be upgraded to provide better health care to people.

It is important for the elderly Goans, who have a high risk of developing diseases, to be checked regularly to help doctors diagnose any disease in order to reduce the risk of complication. In the ageing sections of society serious diseases like cancer, diabetes, kidney ailments and cardiac elements are common and an early detection will help in preventing the growth of a disease to a life-threatening stage. Such diseases are increasingly found among the younger sections of the population too. Early detection of diseases through diagnostics, especially the life-threatening ones, will improve lives. It will also help the government save a lot of money that it might not have to pay for the treatment of the disease in advanced stages. The government must include preventive health check-up and round-the-year renewal of DDSSY cards.