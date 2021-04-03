The historic village of Santa Cruz

Sanjeev V Sardesai

As informed earlier, it was the establishing of a church edifice and its dedication to the ‘Holy Cross’, which bestowed the new identity of ‘Santa Cruz Village’, over the original identity of ‘Calapor’ Village. This church was established by the Dominican Order and started its construction in 1546 AD, under orders from the King of Portugal. It was completed before 1565 AD and was one of the five majestic churches originally built on the Tiswadi Island. However, all works were finally completed by the Dominicans by 1603 AD. Almost a century later, in 1710 AD, the church was rebuilt. It was only from 1776 AD that the Diocesan Clergy took over the working of this Church and today it falls under the jurisdiction of the Panjim Deanery.

Built in a Mannerist, Neo-Roman Style, it has four levels or storeys and displays a triangular pediment. It has a single bell tower towards its right or East side, crowned by an ‘urn’ and hosting spear shaped, pointed finials. The feast of the Holy Cross is celebrated on the second Sunday of May and another feast of Our Lady of Rosary is held on the fourth Sunday of January. The much looked forward ‘harvest festival’ or ‘Konnsache Fest’ is celebrated with pomp and gaiety on August 24 every year.

When you visit the Church area, do not miss to visit the rear part of the church, where we see a huge tree that rises to the skies like a tower, next to a big cross in the middle of the road. This is the ‘Sterculia foetida’ or the ‘Nagin Tree’. Just like we find a banyan or peepul tree in front of the temples, this specific tree was planted in front or near every big edifice of a church in Portuguese Goa, as seen in most of the old photos. This tree was also called as the ‘Maddi Tree’, where it was planted in front of the church, and the Novena (nine-day prayer sessions before the feast) Banner was hoisted on this tree, in lieu of a separate flag pole. The tree got its local name from the palm sized pods, which when opened out looked like the small hood of a female cobra or ‘nagin’.

This tree was planted near a Church to act like a ‘lightening conductor’. This tree grows straight up, with a tall, hefty trunk, usually without branching much on its way to the top; but spreading a huge umbrella of its foliage towards the sky. The church usually had a huge metal bell, at the centre of its high pediment, which attracted lightening during the fierce Goan monsoons. This tree being nearby diverted the devastating effect of the church being damaged with lightening strikes and supported the path of this lightening to the ground.

Originally, before the advent of the Portuguese in this region, there were many temples in Calapur dedicated to Sri Sateri (Sri Shantadurga), Kalbadevi, Maya, Betal, Ramnath, Brahma Purush, Panchadevta and Ravalnath. Presently we find a Sri Shantadurga Temple to the South, a shrine of Sri Ravalnath and a new Sri Ganesh Temple towards the North West end of the village. These temples are surmised to have been in the area of the present day church, the cemetery and the market area, but their original locations have been obliterated. The local villagers inform that the idol of Sri Shantadurga was found in a small pond, in a field, just behind the Malienkar Colony, opposite the historic mansion of the Dempo family. It was shifted covertly to the present location of the temple, by a few devotees. Every year this deity, in the form of a ‘Sontri’ (decorated velvet temple umbrella), makes a formal visit to this location, by proceeding in a walking procession. It returns back in the wee hours of the next day, after hundreds of devotees pay their obeisance. The most heartening feature of this procession, and a true symbol of Goa’s communal harmony is that even till date, a Goan brass band by Catholic musicians accompanies this procession for some distance.

The Sri Ravalnath Shrine, right besides the main road, is famous for its Navratri celebrations, making of the Narkasur effigy and most importantly the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which bring together thousands of devotees, as well as spectators, during its 11 day celebrations.

A road connects St Cruz Village to Taleigao Village, towards the West, traversing over a small culvert and passing a cross shrine situated in an expanse of a tidal wetland or Khazan. This cross is called as the ‘Almacho Khuris’ (Cross of Souls or a Soul). The book ‘Santa Cruz: Calapor – The profile of a Village in Goa’ by Teresa Albuquerque informs a very scintillating legend about it.

It is said that in the past eras, there was a bloody feud going on between the villagers of these two villages, over demarcation of the border in this Khazan land. Many parleys and discussions had failed. Knowing full well that occult rituals and divinations were accepted without questions, it is said, that one of the Calapurkars put forth a proposal to lay this problem to rest. It was suggested that on a particular day, the people from both villages would gather at one point and carry out a ritual, and seek answers from the ‘spirits of the land’. This idea was acceptable to both parties. However, the shrewd Calapurkars had a plan!

Prior to the date, a villager was asked to volunteer, to be put in a box, and buried at the location where the villagers were to meet for the occult session, without the knowledge of the Taleigao villagers. On the day as the people gathered, the celebrant on completion of the ritual, appealed to the spirits to tell them to whom the land belonged to. Suddenly from below the ground came a faint voice “Calapor, Calapor, Calapor”. Though the Taleigao villagers returned dejected, the Calapor villagers were jubilant and returned to the village to celebrate, forgetting to unearth the volunteer buried below. It was only the next day that they realised the gravity of their lapse and rushed to find that the person had suffocated, died and was infested with worms. The legend further informs that as a penance, the villagers were made to wear a ‘worm’ or “kido” under their waist belt leading to a nickname for Calapurkars – ‘Bhendacho Kido’ (A worm at the waist). Whatever be the authenticity of this legend, we can still see an ‘Almacho Khuris’ erected at the supposed location of this incident!

These entire shallow wetlands or Khazan lands fed by the waters of River Mandovi and the ‘Bondvoll’ on the plateau slope are a rich source of fish breeding. Having rivulets and culverts, they are a haven for over 40 different types of birds – some migratory. Besides swallows, mynahs, bee eaters, Indian rollers and kingfishers – atleast three types, we can get to watch the purple moorhens, pond herons, egrets, painted storks, executive storks, black kites, red wattled lapwings, etc. Bird watching is one of the main stay of tourism industry. This can be a source of major earning for the village youth, if they study these species, their habitats and carry out heritage walks and trails for the many ornithologists, bird watching enthusiasts and photographers, along the bandh.

Santa Cruz or Calapor whatever be thy name, is one of the most fascinating villages of Goa. It has now modernised into a ‘Rur-ban’ (More urban, than rural) town with the Goa Medical College, a dental college, a pair of international standard, sports stadiums and a modern educational hub located here.

As times pass, the paddy fields decrease to make way for concrete jungles, with unabated and unchecked land filling, due to incompetency, or rather impotency, of the respective departments. However, the charm of the village still exists and one should not let time pass under the bridge, to enjoy the scenic beauty and heritage of Calapor.