Take care of your hair

Deepika Rathod

All of us harbour dreams of having perfect hair that is strong, healthy, smooth, and lustrous. But to guarantee this, do we take enough care? Healthy hair has a life cycle of about three to six years. Hair loss becomes a problem when the hair does not grow back or when hair is shed at an abnormally rapid rate (several hundred strands per day). Hair loss (or alopecia) affects millions of men and women worldwide. In this column, we shall discuss the root of the problem and how to solve it gradually.

Hair loss – be it moderate or excessive – is mainly observed due to the following reasons:

>>Stress: Too much stress not only affects the gut but also affects our skin, hair and external appearance. When our gut is not able to digest nutrients, that is when the quality of our hair and skin is affected. The stress hormone or cortisol leads to the constriction of the tiny blood vessels that supply blood to our hair follicles affecting hair growth. To overcome or reduce stress, consume foods rich in anti-oxidants like whole fruits, vegetables, nuts (almonds, walnuts,) and dry fruits. Nuts are great because they have oils that contribute to the elastin in your hair and also enhance its growth. Slow down and focus on deep breathing as well as meditation to overcome stress.

>>Iron deficiency: Iron is important for various body function, including the production of haemoglobin in our blood. Haemoglobin is the oxygen-carrying protein found within the blood. It is required for the growth and repair of every cell in the body, including the hair follicle which helps in stimulating the growth of hair. Consume iron-rich food like spinach, beetroot, dates, raisins, black currant, carrot, garden cress seeds (ahliva or halim), etc. Vitamin C is an antioxidant and is required for the synthesis of collagen which in turn supports hair follicles and keeps blood vessels in the scalp healthy. Vitamin C also increases iron absorption from foods. Incorporate foods like citrus fruits including amla (gooseberries), guava, lemon, grapefruits, oranges, kiwis, red and green peppers (capsicum) to improve the vitamin C levels in your body.

>>Hormonal imbalance: If you are eating healthy and staying active, but still observe hair fall then it could be due to changes in your hormone levels. Correcting them is key to reduce hair fall.

>>Protein intake: Hair fibres are made up of protein so consuming a protein-rich meal will help in reducing hair loss. Protein is abundantly found in foods like lean chicken, egg, A2 milk or curd, pulses and grains. Incorporate them into your diet and see a change in your hair.