Sirvodem SC crowned Women’s League champs

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Sirvodem SC were crowned winners of 4th edition of Vedanta Women’s League, while FC Goa finished runners-up and Futebol club YFA secured 3rd place.

The winners, runners up and all the successful players of the league were felicitated during the closing ceremony at Duler Football Ground in Mapusa, in the distinguished presence of Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Churchill Alemao, President, GFA & MLA Benaulim constituency, Joshua D’Souza, MLA, Mapusa constituency, Annanya Agarwal, President, Vedanta Sports, Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO- Iron and Ferro Alloys Business, Vedanta Limited along with GFA & Vedanta Officials, players and team management.

The month-long league witnessed action with 5 competing teams: Sirvodem SC, Goa United SC, Compassion FC, FC Goa, and Futebol Club YFA.

The individual women star performers of the league were awarded during the closing ceremony where, Stessi Cardozo of FC Goa team was awarded with Golden boot. Rima Gadekar of Sirvodem SC team was awarded with the golden glove, Annette Da’Costa of Futebol Club YFA team was awarded with Golden ball, and Vinoshka of Sirvodem SC team was awarded as promising player.

Speaking at the closing ceremony Chief Guest Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa said, “This is an excellent platform developed by Vedanta in collaboration with GFA to help aspiring women Footballers across the Goa. I urge all the players to take maximum benefit from this opportunity and excel further to achieve greater heights in football. I congratulate the winners Sirvodem SC, runners up FC Goa and all other participants of the league and hope to see many more talented women footballers from Goa shine at national and international platforms in near future”.

Churchill Alemao, President, Goa Football Association said, “Vedanta Women’s Football League is an important initiative by Vedanta in collaboration with GFA for the upliftment of women football in the state. I am extremely happy that the star player of the tournament Karishma Shirvoikar shall be representing the Indian national team. I am sure going forward this tournament will be instrumental in helping more and more women footballers from Goa to fulfill their dreams to play for the national team and at the prestigious international platforms too.”

Churchill Alemao also requested Vedanta to help the Goan football community and also help the top goan players by renovating the Duler Stadium. “I request Vedanta group to help GFA by renovating the Duler Stadium by relaying of the artificial turf at the stadium once the mining resumes in the State,” added Churchill Alemao who also thanked the CM for giving 50 lakhs and urged him to also help the association by releasing the pending amount of Rs 50 lakhs as assured earlier.