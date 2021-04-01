All set to making an impression

Impressionz–Designer Expo showcasing sarees, salwars and jewellery will be held on April 3 and 4 in Goa for the first time. NT BUZZ gets details

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

Impressionz –Designer Expo is all set to enthral lovers of ethnic ensembles as a small but eclectic group of designers will be showcasing their collection featuring sarees, salwars, and jewellery in an exhibition to be held on April 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, Miramar.

Having previously held exhibitions in different cities in Karnataka like Mysore, Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Belgaum, this is the first time that Impressionz is bringing the exhibition to Goa.

“I knew that in Goa there is a small community who would like to wear nice beautiful sarees. It is the most graceful attire all around the world and people look forward to wearing nice saree. So we want to give it our best,” says Krupa Sumanth, the founder of Impressionz.

Speaking about how the company was born, Sumanth tells us that since Mysore is a small town, there were not many nice designers. And so she began looking up designers across the country. The idea of hosting exhibitions featuring these designers then took shape and what began with a small crowd 18 years ago has since grown over the years.

“Once you pick up stuff from these exhibitions you will stand out for sure because you don’t get them at very big established kind of stores. These are designer wears, one of its kind, and you don’t get another copy of it,” says Sumanth.

At the upcoming two-day exhibition, as a tribute to the nine yards, Sthree will display Kanjeevaram Sarees, Heavy Benaras Silk, Mungha Benaras, Benaras Kora, Kota Silk, Light Weight Silks, Tussar Silks, Organza with antique zari, Embroidery Organza Tussars, Kalamkaris, Benarsi Linen Sarees, Georgettes, and more. Another designer Neha will showcase cotton tunics and kuties.

Indira Lavanya’s collection meanwhile narrates the art of weaving designing. Her collection is filled with beautiful single edition handcrafted sarees, exquisite handlooms, linen jamdanis and trendy ilkal blouses and kurtas in mulmul and voile.

At the exhibition, one will also find all kinds of jewellery from daily wear to bridal jewellery. From pearls to polkis to uncut diamonds, the collection brings a new mood with fresh colours, exquisite craftsmanship and unique designs.

The exhibition in Goa is just a small start and if all goes well, Sumanth hopes to return. “I am expecting a good response because this is the first time that we are having it in Goa and these are very beautiful collections. I would really love it if people just come to have a look and then take a call whether you would like to buy or not. I just want to spread the beauty of these things.”

(With the pandemic in mind, Impressionz has made sure that the exhibition is organised with safety in mind. It will be held on April 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, Miramar.)