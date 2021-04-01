CCP forms 4 committees to look after daily affairs

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Corporation of the City of Panaji has formed four committees to look after routine and daily affairs of the corporation namely standing committee, public works committee, public health and market committee and women and child welfare committee.

The standing committee is headed by the City Mayor and other members are Vithal D Chopdekar, Shubham G Chodankar, Carolina Po, Asmita Kerkar and Prasad P Amonkar while there are six members in the public works committee headed by ex-city mayor Uday Madkaikar, namely, Bento Sylvester, Lorena, Shubhada R Shirgaonkar, Lorraine S Dias, Aditi Chopdekar and Dennis Edward Francis Jorge.

While public health and market committee is headed by Pramay P Mainkar, and other members are Yuraj F Fernandes, Karan Y Parekh, Narasinvha C Morajkar, Sanjeev S Naik and Sylvester Fernandes while the Women and Child Welfare committee is headed by Diksha D Mainkara, and other members are Varsha H Shetye, Shayani S Chopdekar, Pranjal P Naik, Manisha Manerkar and Sandra Maria Da Cunha.