Schools in state to reopen on June 22

Panaji

The department of education has announced the schedule for the academic year 2021-22, with the schools slated to start on June 22, 2021, with a delay of two weeks.

A department of education (DoE) official maintained that whether the schools in the state will reopen after a gap of one year or classes would continue to be conducted through online mode from June 22 will be decided according to the corona pandemic situation existing in June.

The first academic term will be from June 22, 2021 to October 26, 2021, while the second term would be from November 17, 2021 to April 30, 2022.

The Ganesh Chaturthi break will be from September 9, 2021 to September 15, 2021, while the Diwali vacation will be from October 27, 2021 to November 16, 2021. The Christmas holidays will be observed from December 24, 2021 to January 1, 2022.

The summer vacation, this year will be from May 10, 2021 to June 19, 2021, while the final annual examination results shall not be declared before May 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, the summer vacation, next year would be from May 2, 2022 to June 4, 2022.

The total number of working days including examination days for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools would be not less than 220 days and total number of instructional days will not be less than 200 days, during the academic year 2021-22.

“The first summative/ terminal examination shall be held so as to end on October 26, 2021, while second summative/ terminal examination will be held preferably before April 6, 2022,” states the DoE circular, adding that the final annual examination results shall not be declared before April 29, 2022.

The circular also states that the formative tests shall be conducted as per the convenience of the schools and remaining hours of the days are to be utilised for regular classes after formative test is over.