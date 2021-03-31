Rohit Monserrate sworn in as city Mayor

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Rohit Monserrate and Wasant Agashikar were sworn in on Tuesday as the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Panaji, respectively.

Commissioner of CCP Sanjit Rodrigues administered the oath of office to all the elected councillors. Many took the oath in English, while two councillors opted for Konkani.

Addressing the media after being sworn in, Rohit, along with Agashikar said, “We will carry out development work together and build a consensus. I have my parents to guide me, but all councillors will have to sit together and chalk out plans for development of the entire Panaji city. I need time to decide on my priorities for developmental works for the city dwellers.”

Speaking on the projects under Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited, he said, “I will have to involve the (members of general public) city dwellers and implement a plan properly and once it is ready, I will get the works done.”

Welcoming the new members of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), outgoing mayor Uday Madkaikar said Panaji now wears a clean and tidy look and said he expects that cleanliness will be maintained in the city as the new members take over.

Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate said, “As a mother, I am happy to have my son on the post of city Mayor and would like to wish him and the panel best of luck. He has got an excellent deputy mayor and there are experienced persons in his council.”

The Mayor thanked the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the state BJP president Sadanand Tanawade and BJP organising secretary Satish Dhond and the entire team of corporators.