‘Govt examining proposal to convert old GMC building into PHC’

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has informed the state legislative assembly that the government is examining the proposal to convert the old Goa Medical College (GMC) building at Ribandar into a 30-bedded full-fledged Primary Health Centre (PHC) to cater to medical emergencies of the residents of Ribandar, Chimbel, Merces, Divar, Old Goa and the

surrounding areas.

The minister informed through a written reply to Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate’s question on the government’s decision on repairing the old GMC building and getting it ready for the citizens of Ribandar, Chimbel, Merces, Divar, Old Goa and surrounding areas.

The minister was asked whether the government is intending to open a special cell at the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB) to deal with the rising cases of autism/slow learning among children. However, the reply was given as ‘Nil’.