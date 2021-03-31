Ex-Speaker Sirsat cremated with state honours 

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Former speaker and ex-MLA of Mapusa Surendra Sirsat was cremated with full state honours at the crematorium in Dattawadi on Tuesday afternoon. People from different walks of life paid homage to the mortal remains of Sirsat.

On Monday night around 10 pm, Sirsat passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mapusa. His mortal remains were brought at his residence wherein Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza paid their last respects on Tuesday morning.

Also BJP state president Sadanand Tanavade, BJP organising secretary for Goa Satish Dhond, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, Port Minister Michael Lobo, former Union minister Ramakant Khalap, former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar were among several other prominent leaders who offered their homage.

A ‘Salami Shastra’ was performed by the Goa police personnel. During the condolence meeting held at the crematorium, many dignitaries shared memories about Sirsat.