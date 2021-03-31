Dole of 250 DSSS beneficiaries kept on hold in last 5 years: Milind

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Minister for Social Welfare Milind Naik has informed the state Assembly that the government has kept on hold the disbursement of dole of 250 beneficiaries under Dayanand Social Security Scheme (DSSS) in past five years.

The reason being the spouses or the beneficiaries themselves were receiving benefits of Griha Aadhar and also the bank details were found to be inaccurate.

The data submitted to the House showed that during impact assessment survey carried out by Goa Electronics Limited as many as 136 beneficiaries or their spouses were found to be receiving benefits of Griha Aadhar and other government schemes while remaining gave incorrect bank details and some were found to be underage at the time of sanction of the scheme.

The Minister informed this through a written reply to the opposition MLA Rohan Khaunte’s question on number of approved beneficiaries under Dayanand Social Security Scheme whose pensions are pending or blocked from 2017 till date with reasons.

He said Salcete has maximum of 41 applications on hold followed by Bardez with 33, Ponda 30, Tiswadi 27, Mormugao 25, Pernem 24, Canacona 22, Bicholim 20, Quepem 15, Dharbandora taluka 3 followed by Sanguem 5, and Sattari 9.

He said a total of 28,371 applications were received under the DSSS since 2016 of which 23,017 are sanctioned, while 1,600 got rejected because of issues like applicant’s spouse was receiving salary, pension, Griha Aadhar benefit and doles under other government schemes while some of the applicants were found to be expired during the impact assessment survey.

In these applications, about 524 were found ineligible because during impact assessment survey the election card matched with the applicants availing benefits under Griha Aadhar. Moreover, the scrutiny of 445 applications has been cleared and is now pending for impact assessment survey and over 700 applications are under process.

The state government had launched an extensive drive with the help of Goa Electronics Limited for verification of beneficiaries of pension schemes meant for the elderly, household women, widows and the differently-abled to find out any discrepancies and weed out ineligible and bogus cases.