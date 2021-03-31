90,590 vaccine doses administered as on March 15: Rane

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Stating that a total of 69,980 doses of vaccines are still remaining in the state, the Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday informed the Goa legislative Assembly that the total quantum of vaccines allotted to the state is 1,60,570 doses, out of which 90,590 doses have been utilised as on March 15.

Rane further said that quantum for the next batch of vaccine for the Indian states is decided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, depending upon the vaccine utilisation and stock availability in these states as per eVIN portal.

“An e-mail in this regard has been sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requesting for the next lot of vaccine,” he added.

Coming out with this information in a written reply to a question tabled by the Independent MLA, Rohan Khaunte, the Health Minister said that as on March 15, out of the registered 17,516 frontline workers, 12,798 doses have been administered in government hospitals/ centres and 9 doses in private hospitals, while only one severe AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunisation) has been reported – who has fully recovered – as on date.

“As on March 15, 2021, of the registered 17,516 frontline COVID workers, 4,718 frontline COVID workers are yet to be vaccinated,” he noted.

Meanwhile, starting from April 1, people above 45 years old would be able to take vaccines against novel coronavirus, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar had announced last week.

“We appeal that all those above 45 should take the vaccine as early as possible that will provide them shield against corona,” Javadekar had stated.

India started nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on January 16, starting with healthcare workers and frontline workers.