5 civic bodies go to polls on April 23

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The general election to the five municipal councils of Mapusa, Margao, Mormugao, Quepem and Sanguem will be held on April 23.

The by-elections to ward II of the village panchayat of Karapur-Sarvan, Bicholim, and ward IV of the village panchayat of Velim, Salcete, will also be held on April 23.

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for these elections.

The filing of nomination papers will begin from March 31 to April 8 (except April 2, being a public holiday, and April 4, being Sunday). The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on April 9. The day for withdrawing the nomination papers will be April 10. Votes will be counted on April 26.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, State Election Commissioner

W V Ramanamurthy said with the announcement of the elections, the model code of conduct has come into force in only those specific areas where polls are scheduled to take place. He said COVID positive patients will be allowed to cast their vote during the last hour on the poll day at their respective polling stations by following the guidelines laid down by the concerned authorities.

The Commissioner informed that there are 18 sensitive booths in Mormugao municipal council, while in other councils, there are no such booths. When asked if Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which is enforced in the state, will apply during the poll campaign, Ramanamurthy said that restrictions have been imposed specifically related to COVID-19. He, however, added that the Commission will seek a clarification from the District Collectors.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court, in its verdict, had upheld the order of the High Court, which had set aside the notification for ward reservation in these five municipalities, observing that the state government had not followed the constitutional mandate while undertaking the process.

The Directorate of Municipal Administration then issued fresh notification for reservation of wards in the five municipalities, and this election process initiated by SEC is also a fresh one.

In its verdict, the top court had directed the government and SEC to complete the election process of these five civic bodies by April 30.

According to the data shared by SEC, around 1,85,225 voters are eligible to cast their vote for the elections to the five municipalities. A total of 627 voters are eligible to cast their vote for by-elections to ward II of VP Karapur-Sarvan and 372 voters for by-elections to ward IV of VP Velim.

The poll body informed that the expenditure limit for candidates contesting elections to the different wards of the five municipal councils will be Rs 2 lakh, while for candidates contesting bypolls to village panchayat wards, the expenditure limit has been kept at Rs 40,000. The expenditure includes the expenses in rally, procession and campaign material used in meetings.

The SEC has designated District Collectors as municipal council Election Officers and also appointed one Returning Officer and one Assistant Returning Officer for each of the municipal councils. General observer and expenditure observer have been also appointed by the poll body, one for each municipal council.

Poll body secretary Melvyn Vaz, OSDs to the Commission Dr Y Durgaprasad and Ashutosh Apte, along with assistant director IT Sagar Gurav, will oversee the conduct of the election under the supervision of the State Election Commissioner.