Biden ‘outraged’ over civilian killings in Myanmar

US President Joe Biden has expressed outrage over the recent killings of innocent people by the security forces in Myanmar, where military junta overthrew a democratically

elected government.

“It’s terrible. It’s absolutely outrageous. And based on the reporting I’ve gotten, an awful lot of people have been killed totally unnecessarily,” Biden said

on Sunday.

He was responding to questions about the recent deaths of innocent people in a protest against the military coup

in Myanmar.

Over a 100 people lost their lives on Saturday, Myanmar’s National Armed Forces Day, and shots were fired at the American Center of Yangon, in an

incident that is being investigated, Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said.

“The Burmese military marked the country’s National Armed Forces Day with a senseless

and brutal crackdown that claimed the lives of over one hundred Burmese citizens. This is the bloodiest day that we have witnessed since the junta’s illegal and illegitimate coup,”

he said.

“The reported attack on the American Center in Yangon suggests that this situation is untenable and increasingly spiraling out of control,” Meeks said condemning the military’s actions in Myanmar.

“I call on the Tatmadaw to ensure the safety of American personnel and refrain from violence against the people who are protesting its continuing undemocratic actions. I welcome the Biden administration’s sanctions on MEC and MEHL earlier this week and urge the administration to work with our partners to place additional pressure on the junta until it respects the will of the people,” Meeks said.