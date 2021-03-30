Goan film makes a statement at Filmfare Awards

‘The First Wedding’ was among the top 30 shortlisted films for the ‘Filmfare Short Film Awards 2021’.

And its lead actress won the award for Best Actor (Female). NT BUZZ gets more details

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

After having won four awards at a short film making competition titled ‘60 years in 60 hours’ to commemorate Goa’s 60th Liberation Day last year, Goan film ‘The First Wedding’ was recently among the top 30 shortlisted films for the ‘Filmfare Short Film Awards 2021’.

Lead actress of the film, Purti Savardekar won the ‘Best Actress’ from the hands of filmmaker Vasan Bala at the recently concluded ceremony in Mumbai.

‘The First Wedding’ is a story about love. Bhumi and Akash fall in love and decide to get married, an unheard union in a world of otherwise only same sex couples. In the film which was written, shot, directed, edited and completed in 60 hours, you see snippets of their life through self-recorded camcorder footage, and an interview discussing their decision to fight the system, and simply follow their hearts.

The film is written and directed by Akshay Parvatkar who passed out from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 2018 and has been working as a professional screenwriter from Mumbai and Goa (during the lockdown). Occasionally he directs short films.

Talking about the film, Parvatkar says that ‘The First Wedding’ is about the things we take for granted. “It is about acknowledging privilege enjoyed by heterosexuals in this world, and the struggles faced by people who are considered “different,” he says, adding that he also wanted to point out the contrast in the whole system of wedding videos and what goes on behind the scenes. “As a writer, I am always seeking stories with larger conflicts and stories about the “others” be it about sexuality, caste or religion,” he says.

And the idea of this film was born during the lockdown when he and his classmates from FTII got together on Zoom calls every Sunday and discussed movies. “One movie and its genre left a lasting impression on me. Woody Allen’s ‘Zelig’. It was a mockumentary and mocked the human need of being liked by people around you. Mockmentary as a genre opened up a whole new world of writing – where I could write not just the characters but even the world. After thinking about this movie for a few days, I thought about a world opposite of ours, where homosexuality is the norm and heterosexuality is looked as the “other”,” says Parvatkar.

While making the film in 60 hours was a challenge, the process, says Parvatkar, turned out to be quite fun, especially since he was familiar with most of the cast and crew. “All of us had worked on a short film just a few months before this one titled ‘A Ferry Tale’ which was on a similar theme. So we went into making ‘The First Wedding’ knowing each other’s styles and work,” he says.

Having won four awards at the competition in Goa and being recognised by a four time National award -winning director, Umesh Kulkarni and now winning a Filmfare says Parvatkar has definitely pushed them in the direction of submitting the film to more film festivals and competitions. “Also, I want to make sure it reaches more and more people,” he says, adding that today the quality of short films is getting better with more people interested in telling stories. “I have always believed that Goa is a landmine of stories and landscapes, two things key to making a good film. We have to embrace our people, our culture and tell stories that we see and experience,” he says. “Another important thing according to me is getting a worldwide perspective on things, films and stories. I think that is what will help us make good Goan stories. There are many of us out there, we need to pull our resources together and make good films and tell

good stories.”

Parvatkar is now in the process of writing a couple of feature films that he plan to pitch and get made. Both are about Goa – one is a historical fiction and the other one a family drama. On the direction front, he intends to stick to making short films. “I have a few ideas and I am also looking at adapting some Goan stories written by Goan writers into short film. So the focus right now is to look for producers, especially Goan producers and people who would fund this. I really want to take Goan stories and films to the rest of the country and maybe the globe,” he says.

Parvatkar also wants to really make use of this opportunity and award to get help – mostly financial help for their next projects. “So this would be a call to anyone who has watched the film and likes it and would like to help us make more stories like this,” he says.

And indeed, according to lead actress Savardekar, who is a theatre actress and an assistant professor in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Department of Goa College of Engineering (GEC), Farmagudi, winning the award and gaining recognition at this scale was something that they had never even dreamt of. “This Filmfare has given us a boost. We’re pumped up, fully prepared to take on the next project. What is the need of the hour is support and funding for our projects. This Filmfare has given us a validation, that we surely have the capability to go even higher. We cannot wait to get started,” she says.

While lead actor of the film, Anuj Prabhu, who has worked in Marathi serials and in web series, also states that it is an honour that the film was nominated for Filmfare. “We are really happy and glad that our hard work was recognised at such a big award function,”

he says.