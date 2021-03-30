Divorce and dilemmas

A divorce is never easy. The burden is heavy, no matter who’s the one calling it quits. But, moving on is harder, more so, for a woman.

And here is where the mind space makes the difference

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

Marriage is never a bed of roses, and when the going seems impossible, today, people choose to opt for divorce. While some women do well post divorce, others struggle.

Deciding divorce

Take for instance a girl who chose to divorce her husband after claiming to be in love with him for over a decade before entering wedlock. “What’s the point of me wanting to remain as Mrs, if I have fallen out of love with him? I couldn’t really be happy with him and would end up making his life miserable,” she states.

And while today, she lives a free life, she still has to put up with taunts from the family and deal with male friends who think that she’s ‘available’. Villagers meanwhile think that too much education has given her a warped idea of family, society, etc.

For a South Goa teacher who comes from a well to do, Hindu family, her marriage was fixed. And while at first she believed that he was everything that she could have dreamt of, things slowly changed. “There was no sexual compatibility, there was a void which I couldn’t fill in. He stopped communicating and then I realised that there was a sexuality related issue, and that marriage was an escape. I couldn’t stay in that relationship. It wasn’t fair to me, for no fault of mine, and it wasn’t to him either, but he put me through this ordeal,” says the teacher who is now looking at alliances for a second marriage.

Another girl who has been brought up in an abusive home, looked at marriage as an ‘escape’ from misery. However, she landed up with a man who treated her like an object, and she was made to live in worse conditions. Here the only option to live, and get back her normal life was a divorce, but she had to worry about her finances.

And indeed, financial independence aside, there are various other factors that need to be taken into consideration before divorce can be considered. It gets more complicated when there are children involved. From the custody of the child to support and alimony and society, it’s the toughest phase a woman can go through.

Beyond the legality

“A divorce after all is just not breakaway on paper, besides of the legality involved the souls detach, it’s painful and can be damaging,” says senior psychiatrist Rajesh Dhume, who has over three decades of experience and has dealt with couples who have sought to break free from a marriage for various reasons be it a marriage of convenience, or after coming to a realisation that they had entered into marriage with an immature outlook, or when one partner had committed adultery.

“There are also several legal issues like dowry, ill treatment, forced marriages where a divorce is seen as a probable relief, remedy, retribution,” he explains. And depending on the issue, there will be certain effects, he says. “But what happens after the divorce is important because that’s where a woman has to remain strong and calm to assess and cope with the psychological turmoil, and society’s double standards.”

Woes of a ‘divorcee’ woman

And indeed, while divorce is normalised in the West, in India, and back home in Goa, it’s still spoken about in whispers (the millennials are open about their lives, but it’s their families who dodge questions and the villagers who live on such gossip).

“People always think that the girl wasn’t good enough, or was a ruckus in the family, or had an affair,” voices out a divorcee who believes that living in an urban setting would have been easier for her.

“It’s still okay, when you’re working, educated, and have support in family and friends, but if you’re dependent and financially not secure, then the mind goes into overdrive mode,” explains Dhume.

Also, while for society a divorce is justified for a man; for a woman it’s the toughest – to rely on themselves, to be happy and not be afraid. It leaves a scar that doesn’t heal up completely. It gets them depressed, lonely and blank about the life ahead. Even as they put up a show that they are strong and unperturbed, they wonder: “Now what?”

“A woman has to balance so much, whether she’s the one seeking the divorce, or has to give it, she shows she’s strong so that the family isn’t shattered,” explains one of the divorcees who’s moved on but still recalls the troubled times.

Battles around and within

Clinical psychologist and assistant professor at St Xavier’s College, Kshipra Vora agrees that there’s a lot of emotional turmoil. “When a marriage breaks down, the couple goes through a series of emotional experiences. Anger, guilt, denial, bargaining, hurt, sadness are few of the negative experiences felt. In severely unstable cases, revenge seeking and jealousy are not uncommon,” she says.

And while the emotional upheaval is experienced by both the genders, the trauma, she says, is deeper for women with societal pressure and taunts of being a ‘burden’ from family and relatives. The presence of children and issues of co-parenting, finance and sharing of responsibilities are all points for concern.

However, it is character assassination that breaks a woman already battered and bitter. Vora explains: “In today’s progressive times, this should have been the least of worries, however as a society, we haven’t evolved much. We pass judgments on someone else for something inconsequential.”

She thinks that with a social fabric where unconditional support, empathy and tolerance are fading fast, divorce comes laden with fear of being labelled, guilt of being solely responsible, and apprehensions of ‘what next’ for a woman.

Unfortunately, women still base self-worth on society’s evaluation and this kind of maladaptive conditioning is detrimental. “Of course we are but social entities, so it’s not possible to function in a space untouched by agents of socialisation,” she explains, pointing out that socio-cultural factors, family support, personal resilience, financial stability are critical factors determining how a divorce can be dealt with.

To ease coping and facilitate adjustment of individuals, Vora, Dhume, and the divorced women believe strongly that there is a need for people to be more compassionate. “With friends and family we can be agents of support and integration of well-being,” says Vora.