Panjim leave Salgaocar stunned with 1-0 win

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Panjim Footballers stunned league leaders Salgaocar Football Club with a narrow nail-bitting 1-0 win in their Goa Football Association Selvel Goa Professional League match at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Saturday.

Joyson Gauncar scored the lone goal of the game in the 81st minute as Salgaocar FC suffered their first defeat in eight games.

Both the teams made two changes in their line-up. Perry Pereira and Antush Moniz — both came in as the U-20 players for Salgaocar FC while Vallmiky Miranda and Liston Cardozo started for the Panjim side.

Salgaocar FC had the first shot on goal and it came from a cross-cum shot from Antush Moniz which was cleanly dealt by the Panjim custodian Preston Rego.

Meanwhile at the other end, Panjim Footballers had the best chance to score when Krishna Gawas went past the Salgaocar defence and upon reaching the goal line squared the ball to Lloyd Cardoz, who shot straight to the keeper Jason D’Mello, who punched the ball back into the

play.

In the 68th minute Panjim Footballers got the ball at the back of the net but was rightly ruled offside. Alent Colaco played Llyod Cardozo, who dribbled past two defenders and shot which was saved by the keeper but the rebound was guided into the net by Joyson Gauncar, who was in the offside position.

Panjim finally scored in the 80th minute and this time Joyson Gauncar made no mistake to nod in a perfect cross in the box from Cyril Dias.