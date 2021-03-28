Naidu expresses concern over frequent disruptions in Parliament

PTI

Hyderabad

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday expressed concern over frequent disruption in Legislatures and Parliament as also decline in standards of debates.

Observing that “disruption means derailing debate and derailing democracy and the nation”, he cautioned that people will get disillusioned if the same trend continues.

Naidu, who was speaking at the centenary celebrations of former parliamentarian and educationist Nookala Narotham Reddy here, said recent incidents in certain state legislatures were disheartening.

He stressed that conduct in parliament and legislatures should be in pursuit of the 3 Ds- Discuss, Debate and Decide.

The House should, at no point, become a platform for disruption. Obstructing the House only hurts the cause of public interest, he said.

Reflecting on the exemplary quality of debates in Parliament during Narotham Reddy’s time, Naidu suggested that representatives’ actions in the legislatures should reflect people’s aspirations and sought a more constructive and meaningful use of time in legislatures.

The Vice President also expressed concern over the declining attendance of parliamentarians and legislators in respective Houses.

He stressed the need for them to be regular and contribute meaningfully in the discussion.

He appealed to the people to elect representatives who possess the 4Cs Calibre, Conduct, Capacity and Character.

Emphasizing the role of education in inculcating moral values, patriotism and probity in public life, Naidu said education should produce “well-rounded holistic individuals.”