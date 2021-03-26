Goa Dairy announces dividend of Rs 1.50 cr to its farmers

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Despite facing a loss in last fiscal year, Goa State Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, popularly known as Goa Dairy, has announced a dividend of Rs 1.50 crore, earned in the present fiscal year’s 11 months, for its shareholding farmers, on Thursday.

Goa Dairy chairman Durgesh Shirodkar claimed that the Dairy has earned a profit of around Rs 3 crore in last 11 months (April 2020 to February 2021) and taking note of the same, a dividend has been declared by the committee, which will benefit around 4,000 farmers linked with Goa Dairy through 176 societies across the state.

Shirodkar stated this during a press briefing held in Curti.

“Milk farmers linked with the Goa Dairy will get around 82 paisa per litre dividend for the milk supplied by them for the period of April 2020 to February 2021 and disbursement of the same will commence from April 1, 2021 with direct transfer benefit through societies linked with the Dairy,” Durgesh Shirodkar said.

He said that Goa Dairy’s milk business cannot go into a loss considering the price difference of milk collection and sale maintained by the Dairy, Shirodkar claimed and stated that the government-appointed administrator and three-member committee have proved it in last 11 months.

“We have managed to earn a profit of around Rs 3 crore and to share that success with shareholding farmers, the three-member committee has decided to distribute dividend of Rs 1.50 crore out of the total Rs 3 crore profit,” he informed, while addressing media.

When asked about Rs 6.41 crore worth losses suffered by Dairy in the fiscal year 2019-20 and despite it, a dividend has been announced, Shirodkar said there was no fault of farmers for the losses faced by the Goa Dairy’s business, neither the present government-appointed committee is responsible for it and, hence, there is nothing wrong in passing on benefit to the shareholders.

“Even in the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, milk farmers did not stop their supply to the Dairy, which helped us to run the business smoothly. And as a token of appreciation and as their right as shareholders, a dividend is being offered to them,” he said.