Woman held for relieving 2 women of gold ornaments after offering spiked drinks

Panaji: A woman, who had reportedly stolen gold ornaments of other women including a roadside vegetable vendor and a pedestrian after offering them drink laced with sedatives, has been arrested by the Old Goa police. The accused has been identified as Pooja Naik Kharde (39) from Bhatlem, Panaji, informed police.

Old Goa police said that two such instances have came to light in its jurisdiction wherein the accused woman spiked the drink of a roadside vendor and another woman pedestrian by offering her a lift to drop home. Both the incidents happened in the late evening on two different occasions, police said.

It is learnt that the accused woman offered coconut water reportedly laced with sedatives to both the elderly women, police said adding, “After drinking both of them were taken to hospital as they fell unconscious.”

During the course of investigation, the Old Goa police team under the supervision of PI Krishna Sinari based on local intelligence and CCTV analysis tracked down the accused woman.

Referring to one of the cases, police said that last week a 62-year-old woman, selling vegetables near the T-junction leading to Corlim village had lodged a complaint against an unknown accused woman. The accused woman approached the complainant and offered intoxicated tender coconut water, and after drinking it the complainant felt unconscious. Subsequently the accused woman stole the complainant’s 1 gold chain, 2 bangles all worth Rs 1.50 lakh and fled away from the spot on a two-wheeler.

Similarly, the accused woman offered another woman pedestrian lift on her two-wheeler at Corlim on the pretext of dropping her home. On the way, the accused offered her spiked tender coconut water to drink as a result of which the complainant felt unconscious and thereafter the accused woman committed theft of her mangalsutra worth around Rs 80,000. Old Goa police so far has recovered gold worth around Rs 2.50 lakh and is investigating further.

Police said that there were similar couple of cases reported elsewhere in North Goa and police suspect involvement of the accused.