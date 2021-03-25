SELF-RELIANCE IS THE MANTRA FOR GOA

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday presented a Swayampurna Goa focussed, revenue surplus state budget of Rs 58 crore for the financial year 2021-22, with the gross budget size estimated at Rs 25,058.65 crore as against Rs 21,056.35 crore for the fiscal year 2020-21, showing an increase of around 19 per cent.

The capital expenditure of the annual financial statement is Rs 6,900 crore.

Earlier, Sawant chaired a special cabinet meeting, which cleared the annual financial statement for Goa for the next financial year.

Beginning his two-hour budget speech with a Sanskrit couplet wishing one and all happiness and good health, Sawant, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the government is in the process of rolling out 49 new, centrally-sponsored schemes, which would be implemented for the first time, and he expects to get an assistance to the tune of Rs 772 crore, during the fiscal 2021-22.

He also announced that with an objective to streamline the development of the electoral constituencies in the state, ‘MLA local area development scheme’ is being introduced, which has a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore, this year.

Speaking on labour and employment, Sawant said the government will work towards providing jobs to the Goan youth in government as well as private sector.

“A total of 11,000 jobs are ready in government sector and 1,000 of these jobs have already been advertised,” he informed, adding that around 37,000 jobs are expected to be generated through the projects cleared by the Investment Promotion Board.

Among other things, the budget speech announced hot-mixing all the roads in the state lying in bad condition within the next four months, reduction in the rate of infrastructure tax by 30 per cent for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2021, enhancement of sewerage coverage in the state from 16 per cent to 28 per cent, setting up Goa Institution for Future Transformation to function as a ‘think tank’ and to guide the government in various policy matters, amending the existing mediclaim scheme to include cancer patients and provide credit facilities to them for availing treatment without any hindrance due to lack of finances, and introducing tourism trade support scheme wherein all registered B, C and D category hotels/ accommodations and travel and tour operators registered with the tourism department would be provided with a interest subvention on working capital loans up to Rs 25 lakh.

Furthermore, the annual financial statement proposed to increase the monthly assistance to widows to Rs 2,500 from existing Rs 2,000, as also has increased the journalists’ monthly pension by Rs 1,000.

It also proposed to develop a scheme to encourage installation of digital meters in commercial vehicles, as also providing a one-time free-installation of digital fare meters, in addition to establishing three vehicle-testing centres across the state.

The budget also aims to cover all fishermen in the state under the Kisan Credit Card.

Presenting a brief fiscal profile of the state, the Chief Minister said the government has adopted a prudent fiscal policy and kept the deficit and debt stock, related to the gross state domestic product, at a sustainable level.

“The fiscal deficit maintained for the current fiscal year is at 2.96 per cent of the GSDP, which is within the prescribed norms,” he informed.

“Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the GSDP estimates for the year 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 89,421.61 crore with a growth rate of 9.72 per cent as compared to the year 2020-21, and a per capita income of Rs 5.70 lakh, which is highest in the country,” Sawant maintained, pointing out that the net expenditure for the year 2021-22 has been estimated at Rs 21,646.68 crore showing an increase of 12.8 per cent over last year.

“Similarly the revenue receipts are estimated to increase at 16.39 per cent over last year, due to greater central assistance in this fiscal year,” he noted.

The budget speech did not provide detailed taxation and fee proposals for revenue generation. However, it stated that the government intends to make the functioning of the excise department more industry-friendly and optimise revenue generation for the state.

“The excise duty levels on BIO/ FM/ FL brands threshold, for levy of additional excise duty is to be increased above 43 per cent to bring it at par with the international standards,” Sawant said, mentioning that additional excise duty rates are also to be rationalised.

“Now, excise licence holders can get their licences renewed for a period of up to five years,” he maintained, pointing out that there will be a provision for a rebate of 10 per cent of renewal fees valid up to March 31, 2021, to collect advance duty.

It was also informed that permissions are to be given for additional timing for sale of liquor, to be granted at the excise department level only. Furthermore, the casinos licensed by the home department as well as all Class-A category hotels recognised by the tourism department would be allowed to serve liquor on their premises 24×7 with additional licence fees.

For supporting the traditional taverns and country liquor sale premises, all existing licensees will be allowed to get additional licences on the same premises without any formalities.

Later, the Chief Minister told media persons that he has not made much change in the existing taxation for the state and revenue for the state treasury would be generated through excise, commercial tax, central share of the state in the goods and services tax, central grants and so on.

When asked during a press briefing how he would implement all the budgetary proposals mentioned in the annual financial statement, the Chief Minister said that he has a scope for their implementation till December 2021, as the state goes for assembly polls at the beginning of the next year.

NEW FENI POLICY SOON

*New Feni policy will be notified soon to provide long-term vision and due recognition to Goa’s heritage drink ‘Feni’. Efforts would be made to promote this heritage spirit

*Government proposes to revive ‘Goencho Dayaz’ scheme with certain modifications for supporting traditional occupants in Goa namely Padeli, Vodekar, Chari, Mest, Kumbhar, Kansar, Mitkar, Mhalo, cobbler, Murtikar, pilots and Madvall, for which provision of `5 crore has been made

*“Furthermore, in order to provide GI-tag to our local indigenous products for making them popular on the global map, I have made a provision of Rs 2 crore in this budget,” says CM

*Some of the items being considered for this tagging are Mankurad Mango, Bebinca, Taleigao brinjal, Coconut Feni, Kunbi saree and Saat Shiro Bhendi

GOVT TO FORM MINING CORPORATION

*CM announces formation of Goa State Mining Corporation, stating that government is making all efforts through judiciary as well as central government channels for restarting mining operations in state

*To promote ease of doing business and to ensure seamless process for grant of quarrying leases for minor minerals, government will bring amendments to Goa Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1985

*Pramod Sawant says: “The government shall also expedite the grant permits for traditional sand mining once the Bathymetric study by the National Institute of Oceanography for Goan rivers is complete and reports are submitted”

*“The government has formulated a scheme in consultation with the central empowered committee and is now pursuing with the Supreme Court for utilisation of the permissible part of Goa Iron Ore Permanent Fund towards welfare of the mining affected areas in the state”

*Necessary steps are being taken to utilise District Mineral Fund for mining-affected people

*Government will also sign MoU with Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd for carrying out mapping of mineral resources in Goa and identifying potential mining sites

*All other exercises under Goa State Mining Corporation will follow, for taking decisions about the mining leases in the state