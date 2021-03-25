Oppn gives thumbs down to budget

Panaji: The Opposition on Wednesday gave the thumbs down to the budget presented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday in the state legislative assembly for the financial year 2021-22.

Opposition leader Digambar Kamat said that there is nothing in the budget to revive the economy, or that could help the marginalised sector.

“This budget is like: empty vessel makes more noise,” he remarked.

On the announcement made for setting up ‘Goa State Mining Corporation’, Kamat said the government should first study if the corporation is feasible for the state.

“The Chief Minister just mentioned in his budget speech, but didn’t spell out as to how he would do it. Yesterday Parliament passed the mines and minerals (development and regulation) amendment bill, 2021, and I understand after reading news reports that the formation of a corporation is not easy,” the Opposition leader said.

Marcaim MLA Ramakrishna Dhavalikar said the announcements made by the Chief Minister in his annual financial statement for the year 2021-22 cannot be implemented as the government doesn’t have the required revenue.

“He (Sawant) should tell the people as from where he will get the money to implement the announcements made by him today. You can’t just propose programmes; you ought to implement them,” Dhavalikar reckoned.

Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte said the budget should have been more practical, adding that “what he has announced appears to be taking care of every sector. But practically it is a ‘zero budget’ as the government is bankrupt.”

Khaunte further said the decision on forming a mining corporation is a “good decision” but Sawant should have elaborated and told the House the objective of forming the corporation.

Dhavalikar and Khaunte both pointed out that the government has utilised only 25-30 per cent of the total provisions made in the last budget.