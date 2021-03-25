NEP implementation will not usurp aided schools’ powers, assures CM

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday assured the state legislative assembly that administrative powers of aided schools, especially those managed by minority institutions, will not be taken away with the implementation of the national education policy 2020 in the state.

Replying to a question posed by Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao on the NEP implementation on the first day of the budget session, Sawant said the NEP will be implemented after taking all educational institutions into confidence.

“I assure that the implementation of the national education policy will not take away rights and administrative powers of the aided, and unaided schools, especially managed by minority institutions,” said the Chief Minister, who also holds the education portfolio.

Alemao also wanted to know from Sawant as what will be the positive impact on nursery education vis-à-vis the NEP implementation.

Disclosing that the state will implement the NEP step by step, the Chief Minister said, “We are planning to bring in a foundation course for three- to five-year-old children from the upcoming academic year,” he said.

Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte asked whether the government has carried out an impact assessment on the NEP implementation, and demanded that a one-day assembly session be held to discuss the new education policy.

The Chief Minister said the government will implement the NEP from the next academic year in all government-run schools, beginning with the ‘foundation stage’ – three years of pre-primary school, Class I and Class II.

Aided schools will be directed to implement the new policy as per infrastructure availability.

Sawant also informed that the taskforce for school education headed by MLA Subhash Shirodkar has submitted a provisional report on the NEP, adding that the taskforce on higher education headed by former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar is yet to submit its report.

Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai advised the government not to hurriedly implement the new policy, observing that the ‘cluster’ concept introduced in the policy calls for time for debate.

MGP MLA Ramakrishna Dhavalikar felt that there should be discussion on technical education as enunciated in the NEP.