Panaji: The state budget 2021-22 on Wednesday evoked mixed reactions from industry bodies. The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that “delivery seems doubtful”, while the Goa State Industries Association maintained that the budget is “development-oriented”.

GCCI president Manoj Caculo pointed out that the budget is full of promises but given the poor fiscal position of the state “delivery seems doubtful”.

Caculo said that he expected bold initiatives from the government to revive the COVID-ravaged economy of the state.

“However, barring some token steps like residential hostel in industrial estates, a taskforce for the revival of sick units and minor allocation of Rs 10 crore for infrastructure development, the industry once again has been ignored.”

The announcement on setting up of a state mining corporation for the Goan iron ore mining industry also failed to enthuse the local trade body as it said that performance of other state-owned mining corporations in the country is “dismal”.

The Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association also reacted cautiously to the proposal of a mining corporation with GMOEA secretary Glen Kalavampara saying: “Resumption of mining operations has to be as per prevailing laws and acts as well as in accordance with the matter before the honorable (Supreme) Court.”

On the other hand, industry bodies the Goa State Industries Association, the CII-Goa and the CREDAI-Goa reacted positively to the state budget.

The GSIA said the budget is “development-oriented” as it touches all sections of the society with a vision to make the state Swayampurna.

GSIA president Damodar Kochkar said, “The Chief Minister has laid emphasis on developing infrastructure such as roads, water, power and also on other sectors such as health, education, tourism etc. We are happy that he has announced approval of construction licence through the new integrated software. We hope this online approval of plans will eliminate submission of separate plans for approval to Goa-IDC, fire department and factories & boilers.”

“Overall, the budget has addressed several growth indicators put forward by CII to help the economy pivot towards accelerated recovery,” CII Goa chairman Atul Jadhav said.

Proposals relating to revision of the startup policy, health for all by setting up of North Goa hospital, augmenting Infrastructure-related projects, establishment of the Goa Maritime Board,” got positive reaction from the CII-Goa.

The state budget for 2021-22 was finalised after several pre-budget meetings with local industries.

“We are happy that our representations to the government met with a positive response. The steps underlined in the budget speech on stamp duty and registration fees, online approvals for large projects and streamlining of PDAs will certainly boost the morale of our sector,” CREDAI-Goa president Nilesh Salkar said.