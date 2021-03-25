Lockdown battered Goa tourism: economic survey

Panaji: The Goa economic survey 2020-21 has said the coronavirus-induced lockdown made many people in the state jobless, adding that the private sector has suffered a lot although the overall impact of it was much lesser in Goa compared to many other states.

The economic survey released by the government on Wednesday has maintained that the Goan economy, which mainly depends on tourism, manufacturing and mining, was badly hit in the tourism industry due to the lockdown as “tourism-related businesses came down to almost zero”.

On a positive note, the survey has said the state economy has started reviving post-lockdown.

“Due to the pandemic lockdown the economy slowed down but after November 2020, it has returned to normal level,” it has said.

According to the findings of the survey tabled by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, during the year gone Goans got prosperous with the average per capita (annual) income increasing nine per cent – from Rs 4,76,369 in 2018-19 to Rs 5,20,031 in 2019-20.

On the macro-economic front, the survey has disclosed that the state gross domestic product estimated at Rs 63,408 crore in 2019-20, grew 9.7 per cent during the year from Rs 57,787.1 crore in 2018-19.

The sector-wise composition of GSDP at constant prices has revealed that the primary sector accounted for 4.8 per cent, secondary sector stood at 64.7 per cent and tertiary sector accounted for 30.5 per cent.

For the current year, the survey has said the state’s revenue receipts from taxes is estimated to increase 11 per cent from Rs 12,016 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 13,331 crore.

The fiscal deficit is expected to surge 26 per cent during the year from Rs 1469.9 crore in 2019-20 to 1856.7 crore in 2020-21.

During the pandemic months farmers in the state cultivated diverse vegetables such as carrot, tomato, watermelon, hybrid bhindi and hybrid cabbage, the survey has said.

On the other hand, local procurement of milk decreased from 228.3 lakh kg in 2018-19 to 204.6 lakh kg in 2019-20. Furthermore, the Goan fish economy also took a hit in 2020 as total fish catch from marine and inland fishing decreased 17 per cent to 83,253 tonne from 100,567 tonne in 2019.

The state received 25.82 lakh tourists (up to November 2020) comprising 22,87 lakh domestic tourists and 2.94 lakh foreign tourists in the current year, the survey has said.

During the year 2020-21, the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board granted approval to 10 new industrial units. These comprised five new industrial units, one new hospitality project, one service sector project and three expansion projects of the existing units. The 10 industrial projects involve a total investment of Rs 2327.5 crore and the employment potential is 5,827 people, the survey has disclosed.

For the year 2020-21, the government collected Rs 64.8 crore under royalty on major minerals and Rs 2.2 crore as royalty on minor minerals, the survey has said.

