‘Goans may get 1,500 jobs at Mopa airport’

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that 1,500 jobs are expected to be available for Goans once the Mopa international airport becomes operational.

In a written reply in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday, Sawant informed that construction work on the Mopa airport is in progress, and that the first phase of the project is expected to be commissioned in August 2022.

“Around 1,500 jobs are expected to be available for Goans once the airport becomes operational. The state government has already approved setting up of Aviation Skill Development Centre by the concessionaire at the airport site to impart skills/training to Goans unemployed youth to become eligible for such jobs,” he said.

The Rs 3,000-crore international airport at Mopa in Pernem taluka will be built under the ‘build operate transfer’ model in four phases, with the first phase costing a total of Rs 1,500 crore.